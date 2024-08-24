Goa tourism’s ‘Beyond Beaches’ initiative unveils white water rafting

In a bid to draw travellers away from the increasingly crowded beaches, Goa Tourism recently launched the Goa Beyond Beaches initiative, encouraging visitors to explore the lesser-known yet equally captivating destinations across the state. While Goa is internationally celebrated for its sun-kissed beaches and vibrant nightlife, this coastal gem offers far more than just its shoreline.

The new initiative by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) aims to shift the focus to the state’s other attractions, promoting a deeper and more enriching exploration of Goa. As part of this effort, the state government is championing a homestay policy that invites tourists to experience the warmth and hospitality of Goan villages, which are steeped in rich heritage and offer a peaceful retreat.

Recently, Goa’s tourism minister, Rohan A Khaunte, showcased the state’s commitment to sustainable tourism by taking part in a whitewater rafting experience on the Mhadei River in Valpoi. This event highlighted Goa’s scenic hinterlands and underscored the state’s dedication to promoting adventure sports and nature-based tourism. The minister’s participation brought attention to the thrilling opportunities available beyond the beaches, including river rafting, nature trails and immersive cultural experiences that reveal the rich diversity of the region.