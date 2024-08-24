Here’s how to experience the thrill of rafting in river Brahmaputra

Rafting on river Brahmaputra, particularly in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, offers an exhilarating adventure through some of India's most remote and pristine landscapes. Known for its powerful rapids, stunning scenery and cultural richness, the Brahmaputra River provides a once-in-a-lifetime experience for thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts alike.

The mighty Brahmaputra

Originating from the Angsi Glacier in Tibet, the river Brahmaputra flows through China, India and Bangladesh, covering a distance of about 2,900 kilometers. In Arunachal Pradesh, it is known as the river Siang before merging with other tributaries to form the Brahmaputra. The river’s journey through this region is marked by deep gorges, dense forests and turbulent waters, creating ideal conditions for white-water rafting.

The rafting expedition

The prime stretch for rafting on the Brahmaputra lies between Tuting and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh. This 180-kilometer expedition usually spans 7-10 days, offering a mix of thrilling rapids and serene stretches.

Tuting to Pasighat: The rafting adventure starts at Tuting, a small town surrounded by lush greenery and rugged terrain. As rafters set off downstream, they encounter rapids ranging from grade III to grade V, such as the ‘Ninguing’ and ‘Pulsating Pulsi.’

Rapids and challenges: The river’s rapids are renowned for their intensity, making it a challenge even for seasoned rafters. The ‘Mingling Rapid’ and ‘Nubo Rapid‘ test the skills and endurance of participants, while providing an adrenaline rush against a backdrop of spectacular landscapes.

Camping and cultural encounters: Nights are spent camping on riverbanks under the starlit sky, with the sounds of the river creating a soothing ambiance. Rafters also get the opportunity to visit remote tribal villages, experiencing the unique cultures and traditions of the indigenous Adi and Mishmi communities.

Best time to raft

The ideal time for rafting on the Brahmaputra is from November to March, when the weather is pleasant and the river flow is optimal for rafting. The post-monsoon season ensures that the rapids are challenging yet navigable.

Essential tips for rafters

Physical fitness: Rafting on the Brahmaputra requires good physical fitness due to the demanding nature of the rapids and the long duration of the expedition. Regular cardiovascular and strength training exercises are recommended.

Proper gear: Ensuring that you have appropriate rafting gear is crucial. This includes a high-quality life jacket, helmet, wetsuit and paddle. Most expeditions provide gear, but bringing personal items like water-resistant clothing and sturdy footwear is advisable.

Experienced guides: Always raft with experienced guides who are familiar with the Brahmaputra’s challenging sections. Their expertise ensures safety and enhances the overall experience.

Safety measures: Pay close attention to safety briefings and follow all instructions given by guides. It's important to know basic swimming and rescue techniques in case of emergencies.

(Written by Manik Kichugari)