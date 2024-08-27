Five best flower festivals across the world to visit

Springtime ushers in a burst of colour and fragrance as flowers bloom in full splendour, celebrated through vibrant festivals around the world. Here are five top flower festivals that showcase the beauty of spring blooms and provide a delightful experience for visitors. These flower festivals around the world not only highlight the stunning beauty of spring blooms but also offer cultural experiences, horticultural insights and a chance to celebrate nature's vibrant colours. Whether you're wandering through tulip fields in the Netherlands or picnicking under cherry blossoms in Japan, these festivals promise a delightful and visually enchanting springtime adventure.