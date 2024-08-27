Five best flower festivals across the world to visit

Springtime ushers in a burst of colour and fragrance as flowers bloom in full splendour, celebrated through vibrant festivals around the world. Here are five top flower festivals that showcase the beauty of spring blooms and provide a delightful experience for visitors. These flower festivals around the world not only highlight the stunning beauty of spring blooms but also offer cultural experiences, horticultural insights and a chance to celebrate nature's vibrant colours. Whether you're wandering through tulip fields in the Netherlands or picnicking under cherry blossoms in Japan, these festivals promise a delightful and visually enchanting springtime adventure.
Keukenhof Gardens, located in Lisse, Netherlands, is renowned as the world's largest flower garden. The annual Keukenhof Tulip Festival, typically held from mid-March to mid-May, features over seven million blooming flowers, including a spectacular array of tulips, daffodils and hyacinths. Visitors can wander through meticulously landscaped gardens, attend floral shows and enjoy picturesque displays that celebrate Dutch horticultural heritage.
Japan's Cherry Blossom Festival, known as Hanami, is celebrated nationwide, with prime locations in Tokyo, Kyoto and Hiroshima. The festival, usually occurring from late March to early April, involves picnicking under cherry trees (sakura) and enjoying traditional performances and local delicacies. Popular viewing spots like Ueno Park, Maruyama Park and Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park attract crowds who come to witness the ephemeral beauty of cherry blossoms.
The Chelsea Flower Show, held annually in May in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, is one of the most prestigious flower shows in the world. Organised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the event showcases innovative garden designs, floral exhibits and horticultural excellence. Visitors can admire stunning floral displays, attend gardening workshops and gain inspiration from world-class garden designers.
The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, held in Washington State, USA, takes place throughout April and celebrates the region's vibrant tulip fields. Visitors can explore sprawling fields of colorful tulips, visit local gardens and participate in events such as art shows, parades and farm tours. The festival highlights the agricultural richness of the Skagit Valley and offers breathtaking views of blooming tulips against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains.
The Fête de la Rose, or Festival of the Rose, is held in the picturesque village of Chédigny in the Loire Valley, France, typically in May. This charming festival celebrates roses with streets adorned with over 800 varieties of the flower. Visitors can enjoy guided tours of the village’s rose gardens, attend floral arrangement workshop and savor local food and wine. The festival provides a quaint and intimate setting to appreciate the beauty of roses and the charm of French village life.
(Written by Sajana Pulugurutha)