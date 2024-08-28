Eight best places for birdwatching in India

India is a paradise for bird watchers, offering a diverse array of habitats that host a rich variety of bird species. Here are some of the best places in India for bird watching. These destinations offer diverse birdwatching experiences, from wetlands and lakes to forests and grasslands. Each location provides a unique opportunity to observe and enjoy the rich avian diversity that India has to offer.
Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the most famous bird watching destinations in India. It is home to over 370 species of birds, including both resident and migratory ones. During the winter months, the sanctuary attracts thousands of migratory birds such as the Siberian crane, greater flamingo and various species of ducks and geese. The park’s wetlands and woodlands provide ideal conditions for birdwatching.
Chilika Lake is Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon and a hotspot for bird watchers. It supports a diverse range of bird species, especially during the winter migration period. Birdwatchers can spot species like the white-bellied sea eagle, flamingos, herons and a variety of shorebirds. Nalabana Island, within the lake, is a core area for bird conservation and offers excellent birdwatching opportunities.
While famous for its tigers, Jim Corbett National Park is also a fantastic destination for bird watchers, with over 580 species recorded. The park’s varied terrain, including rivers, grasslands and dense forests, attracts a wide range of bird species such as the crested serpent eagle, Himalayan rubythroat, and great hornbill. The best time for birdwatching in Corbett is from November to April.
Kaziranga National Park, known for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses, is also a bird watcher’s paradise. The park is recognised as an Important Bird Area (IBA) and hosts over 480 species of birds. Notable species include the lesser adjutant stork, Bengal florican and great Indian hornbill. The park’s grasslands, marshes and woodlands offer diverse bird habitats.
Located in the Western Ghats, Thattekad Bird Sanctuary, also known as Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, is one of the richest bird habitats in southern India. The sanctuary is home to over 300 species of birds, including the Malabar grey hornbill, Sri Lanka frogmouth and white-bellied treepie. The lush, tropical evergreen forests provide an excellent environment for birdwatching year-round.
The Sundarbans, famous for its mangrove forests and Bengal tigers, also offers unique birdwatching opportunities. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to around 290 bird species, including the masked finfoot, mangrove whistler and different species of kingfishers and herons. The tidal waterways and dense mangroves create a distinctive birdwatching environment.
Pong Dam Lake, also known as Maharana Pratap Sagar, is a Ramsar site and an excellent location for observing migratory birds. The reservoir attracts a large number of waterfowl during the winter, including bar-headed geese, northern pintails and black-headed gulls. The surrounding wetlands and forests also support a variety of resident bird species.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)