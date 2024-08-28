Eight best places for birdwatching in India

Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the most famous bird watching destinations in India. It is home to over 370 species of birds, including both resident and migratory ones. During the winter months, the sanctuary attracts thousands of migratory birds such as the Siberian crane, greater flamingo and various species of ducks and geese. The park’s wetlands and woodlands provide ideal conditions for birdwatching.