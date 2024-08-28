Five best scuba diving destinations in India

India, with its diverse coastline and rich marine biodiversity, offers several hidden underwater gems for scuba diving enthusiasts. These destinations showcase India's diverse marine ecosystems, from vibrant coral reefs to historic shipwrecks, offering unique underwater experiences for scuba divers of all levels. Whether you're exploring the Andaman Islands' remote reefs or discovering hidden gems off Karnataka's coast, India's underwater world is full of surprises and wonders waiting to be explored. Here are five of the best scuba diving destinations in India:
Located in the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are renowned for their pristine waters and vibrant coral reefs. Havelock Island, in particular, offers exceptional diving sites such as Barracuda City, Jackson's Bar and Aquarium. Divers can encounter colourful coral gardens, reef fish, rays and even larger marine species like sharks and turtles.
Netrani Island, also known as Pigeon Island, is a small island off the coast of Karnataka near Murudeshwar. It is a popular diving destination known for its clear waters and diverse marine life. The island's coral reefs are home to species such as butterflyfish, parrotfish, eels and occasionally whale sharks. The visibility here is excellent, making it ideal for underwater photography.
Lakshadweep, a group of islands in the Arabian Sea, offers secluded and pristine diving experiences. Agatti Island and Bangaram Island are particularly popular for diving enthusiasts. The reefs around these islands are teeming with marine life, including reef sharks, rays, turtles and a variety of colourful fish. The clear waters and untouched coral gardens make diving here a memorable experience.
Pondicherry, on the southeastern coast of India, is emerging as a top scuba diving destination. The underwater world off Pondicherry's coast includes coral reefs, rocky outcrops and shipwrecks dating back to colonial times. Popular dive sites like Temple Reef and The Hole offer opportunities to spot lionfish, triggerfish, angelfish, and other marine creatures amidst colorful coral formations.
Goa, famous for its beaches and vibrant nightlife, also offers excellent diving opportunities along its coastline. Dive sites like Grande Island and Davy Jones Locker attract divers with their underwater caves, shipwrecks, and diverse marine life. Goa's waters are home to snappers, groupers, barracudas, and occasionally, dolphins and sea turtles. The visibility varies, but the marine biodiversity makes diving here rewarding.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)