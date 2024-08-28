Five best scuba diving destinations in India

India, with its diverse coastline and rich marine biodiversity, offers several hidden underwater gems for scuba diving enthusiasts. These destinations showcase India's diverse marine ecosystems, from vibrant coral reefs to historic shipwrecks, offering unique underwater experiences for scuba divers of all levels. Whether you're exploring the Andaman Islands' remote reefs or discovering hidden gems off Karnataka's coast, India's underwater world is full of surprises and wonders waiting to be explored. Here are five of the best scuba diving destinations in India: