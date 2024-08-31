Discover serene Oman: Luxury resorts nestled amidst nature’s beauty

As media professionals who are always on the go, this exhilarating trip was a welcome change. All we had to do was pack our bags and enjoy the scenic beauty of Oman. Oh! What a trip this was!
In the heart of Oman, along the rugged coastline of Dhofar, lies a hidden gem — the Alila Hinu Bay resort. Our journey began with a flight from the bustling metropolis of Mumbai, followed by a connecting flight to Salalah. After a scenic cab ride, we arrived at the resort, a haven of calmness, where ancient Omani traditions seamlessly blended with modern luxury.
Our welcome was a refreshing tapestry of sights, smells, and tastes. A cool towel soothed our travel-weary faces, while the welcome drink offered a burst of local flavours. Dinner, served on the outside deck, was a symphony of the senses — the gentle caress of the ocean breeze, the rhythmic dance of the waves, and the delectable spread of culinary delights.
We soon learned that at Alila Hinu Bay, the ethos of sustainability transcends mere concept, embodying a profound commitment to the Alila philosophy. This sanctuary blends ecological mindfulness with deep respect for local culture and a genuine connection to the natural world. Here, sustainability is a way of life.
The accommodations here are crafted with both comfort and environmental stewardship in mind. Each room features eco-friendly essentials and amenities, from energy-efficient lighting to organic toiletries, ensuring a luxurious stay with a minimal ecological footprint.
The next day unfolded like a page ripped straight out of a naturalist’s journal. A hearty breakfast fueled our exploration of the resort’s diverse ecosystems. We traversed through rooms with breathtaking vistas — some overlooking the turquoise expanse of the sea, others gazing upon the serenity of the lagoon, and a few private sanctuaries with their own pools.
The spa beckoned us with the intoxicating aroma of lemongrass and basil, where skilled therapists transformed stress into tranquility with a luxurious frankincense treatment. We not only reveled in the rejuvenating properties of frankincense, but also learned the secrets of crafting detoxifying body masks using nature’s bounty — rice, lemongrass, ginger, and nutmeg.
Our appetites satiated with a exquisite lunch of Southeast Asian-inspired fare at the Seasalt restaurant, we embarked on an adventure into the calm waters of the lagoon. Kayaking for the first time, we enjoyed the feeling of gliding on the glassy surface of the lagoon, sipping on refreshments soon after. As dusk painted the sky in hues of orange and purple, we settled in for dinner and noticed that a movie night was organised on the beach. With a star-studded sky, the rhythmic crash of waves composing an unforgettable soundtrack, we headed back to our room after a well spent day at Alila Hinu Bay.
Taking a flight to Muscat the following day, and a two hours drive later, we reached our next destination — Alila Jabal Akhdar. Located at an elevation of 2,000 metres, this resort offers an unparalleled eco-luxury experience that harmoniously blends with the majestic natural landscape. The hotel, a marvel of modern architecture, seamlessly integrated into the mountainside, presents breathtaking views from every corner.
Our first stop upon arriving was the Juniper Restaurant (named after all the Juniper trees found in the region) for dinner, where an Indian chef truly came to the rescue. We were missing the familiar flavours of home, so it was a delightful surprise when the chef prepared a comforting meal of dal, basmati rice, and a delicious mixed vegetable dish. Feeling a deep sense of gratitude and comfort, we strolled towards our room, flanked by the majestic mountain range on our right and the pleasing wooden/rocky acrhitecture of the hotel on our left. It was evident that the resort has expertly preserved its natural environment, harmoniously intertwining the raw beauty of the landscape with the core ethos of the property.
We missed breakfast the next morning, but we aren’t complaining for it was one of the best sleep we have had! Morever, waking up to a view of the mountains took not just our hunger away but also all the worries in the world! The beauty of feeling like a humbled empty canvas! Surreal.
Speaking of surreal, our heart hammered against our ribs as we clipped ourselves onto the safety line, the abyss beckoning 30 metres below. This was the Via Ferrata Cave Affair, and it wasn’t for the faint of heart. Jabal Akhdar, which translates to ‘Green Mountain’, had lured us in with promises of cool weather and breathtaking scenery, but this mountain climbing was an unexpected test of courage.
Taking a deep breath, we inched forward, the metal rungs surprisingly cold against our gloved hands. The panorama before us was awe-inspiring — a tapestry of emerald valleys and rugged mountain peaks stretching towards the horizon. Ahead, the gaping maw of a cave beckoned, its entrance a challenge to be conquered. This wasn’t just a climb; it was a journey of self-discovery. Each step across the swaying rope bridge tested our resolve, the wind whispering tales of ancient times when this very valley teemed with life. Reaching the other side, a sense of accomplishment washed over us, a newfound respect for our inner strength.
The rest of the weekend unfolded in a whirlwind of wonder. Fossil-strewn paths whispered stories of a bygone era, while fresh, cool air filled our senses. Breakfast at the Juniper Restaurant was a a symphony of fresh pastries and local specialties.
Exhausted but exhilarated from the Via Ferrata Cave Affair, we surrendered to the calming touch of a massage with Omani frankincense oil. The afternoon was a delightful exploration of the hotel’s offerings, from the luxurious rooms with private balconies overlooking the valley to the cliff side Majlis, a communal space perfect for grand family gatherings.
Later, we savoured a scrumptious dinner under a canopy of stars. The cool mountain air, the gentle murmur of conversations from other guests, and the flickering candlelight created an atmosphere of pure magic. Gazing at the constellations through a telescope, a shooting star streaked across the night sky, a silent confirmation of the beauty and wonder that surrounded us.
The following day, the Sustainability Walk offered a glimpse into the hotel’s eco-friendly practices as we witnessed the Hydroponic Farm overflowing with fresh vegetables and fruits thriving amidst the rugged mountains.
On our final evening, the Alila Jabal Akhdar arranged a private dinner for us at a villa where George Bush and other prominent personalities have stayed in the past. A delectable Omani and Indian feast, paired with a breathtaking sunset view from the poolside table, was the perfect culmination to our Omani adventure. Alila Jabal Akhdar was more than just a destination; it was a transformation. It was a place to reconnect with ourselves and with the wonders of the natural world, a perfect escape from the ordinary.
Email: farhaantipu@newindianexpress.com
X: @TipuFarhaan