Discover serene Oman: Luxury resorts nestled amidst nature’s beauty

As media professionals who are always on the go, this exhilarating trip was a welcome change. All we had to do was pack our bags and enjoy the scenic beauty of Oman. Oh! What a trip this was!

In the heart of Oman, along the rugged coastline of Dhofar, lies a hidden gem — the Alila Hinu Bay resort. Our journey began with a flight from the bustling metropolis of Mumbai, followed by a connecting flight to Salalah. After a scenic cab ride, we arrived at the resort, a haven of calmness, where ancient Omani traditions seamlessly blended with modern luxury.

Our welcome was a refreshing tapestry of sights, smells, and tastes. A cool towel soothed our travel-weary faces, while the welcome drink offered a burst of local flavours. Dinner, served on the outside deck, was a symphony of the senses — the gentle caress of the ocean breeze, the rhythmic dance of the waves, and the delectable spread of culinary delights.