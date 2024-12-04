Ancient Games of India: A legacy of strategy and skill

India’s ancient history is replete with games that were not just a source of entertainment but also tools for intellectual and physical development. These games, steeped in tradition, reflect the country’s cultural and philosophical heritage.

One of the most iconic games is Chaturanga, often regarded as the precursor to modern chess. Dating back to the Gupta Empire (4th–6th century CE), this game simulated a battlefield with four divisions of the Indian army: elephants, chariots, cavalry and infantry. The strategic depth of Chaturanga influenced the development of chess worldwide, highlighting India’s contribution to intellectual pursuits.

Another timeless game is Pachisi, which dates back to the 6th century. Played on a cross-shaped board, Pachisi involves moving pieces based on the throw of cowrie shells. Known as the “game of kings,” it was enjoyed by royalty and even finds mention in ancient texts. A grander version of this game was played in the courts of Emperor Akbar, who used a life-sized board and human pieces.

Kabhaddi, a popular sport originating in ancient India, blends physical prowess with mental agility. References to the game can be found in Mahabharata, where it was believed to have been played by warriors to hone their tactical skills. Today, Kabaddi is a professional sport with a global following, yet its roots remain deeply tied to Indian villages.

Gilli-Danda, a precursor to modern bat-and-ball games, was widely played in rural India. This outdoor game required precision and agility, using a small stick (gilli) and a longer stick (danda). Its simplicity and accessibility made it a favorite pastime across generations.

Another fascinating game is Moksha Patam, an ancient version of Snakes and Ladders. Originally designed to teach moral lessons, the game’s ladders symbolised virtues while snakes represented vices. It aimed to impart spiritual values, emphasising the path to salvation (moksha).

These ancient games were more than diversions; they reflected societal values, encouraged strategic thinking, and fostered camaraderie. Many of these games, though modernsed, still thrive in India and beyond, serving as a bridge between the past and present. As we celebrate these traditions, they remind us of India’s enduring legacy of creativity and innovation in leisure and learning.