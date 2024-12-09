At this luxury hotel in Mumbai, you’re not just paying for a room – you’re buying a slice of luxury, serenity and unforgettable food

After long enduring sweaty weather and Mumbai locals to and fro work, we decided to treat ourselves to a one-night retreat at the Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel, fully expecting to unwind – and that’s exactly what happened. Nestled in Navi Mumbai, this gem of a hotel comes with 152 well-appointed rooms (including the largest in the city), skyline views that flirt with the horizon and dining options that would make a food critic very happy. What more could you ask for? And yes, it’s only 29 km from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, making it almost a breezy escape from the Mumbai grind.

The grand lobby welcomed us like celebrities (minus the paparazzi), all gleaming marble and plush surroundings. There was no red carpet or trumpet fanfare to announce our arrival, but the staff ’s warm smiles more than made up for it. After the smooth check-in, you’re faced with two choices: sit and revel in the lobby’s modern beauty, or head straight up to your room and jump face down on the heavenly bed, which is what we did. Mumbai is known for its cramped spaces, so when we saw our room, we felt like royalty knowing there was enough space to walk around in the room freely. Sure, it wasn’t the size of a football field, but it had a tub and that’s what royalty is for us in Mumbai. After a day of braving the unforgiving Mumbai heat, we couldn’t wait to fill it up, play some music and take the soak of a lifetime. The bed? Oh, it was a marshmallow cloud that we contemplated moving into permanently. Plus, that floor-to-ceiling window? It flaunted views of the city and distant hills that made us want to extend our stay or, you know, live here forever.