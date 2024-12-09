At this luxury hotel in Mumbai, you’re not just paying for a room – you’re buying a slice of luxury, serenity and unforgettable food

After long enduring sweaty weather and Mumbai locals to and fro work, we decided to treat ourselves to a one-night retreat at the Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel, fully expecting to unwind – and that’s exactly what happened. Nestled in Navi Mumbai, this gem of a hotel comes with 152 well-appointed rooms (including the largest in the city), skyline views that flirt with the horizon and dining options that would make a food critic very happy. What more could you ask for? And yes, it’s only 29 km from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, making it almost a breezy escape from the Mumbai grind.
The grand lobby welcomed us like celebrities (minus the paparazzi), all gleaming marble and plush surroundings. There was no red carpet or trumpet fanfare to announce our arrival, but the staff ’s warm smiles more than made up for it. After the smooth check-in, you’re faced with two choices: sit and revel in the lobby’s modern beauty, or head straight up to your room and jump face down on the heavenly bed, which is what we did. Mumbai is known for its cramped spaces, so when we saw our room, we felt like royalty knowing there was enough space to walk around in the room freely. Sure, it wasn’t the size of a football field, but it had a tub and that’s what royalty is for us in Mumbai. After a day of braving the unforgiving Mumbai heat, we couldn’t wait to fill it up, play some music and take the soak of a lifetime. The bed? Oh, it was a marshmallow cloud that we contemplated moving into permanently. Plus, that floor-to-ceiling window? It flaunted views of the city and distant hills that made us want to extend our stay or, you know, live here forever.
Hungry from all the room appreciation, we made our way to 7 Isles, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, and boy, were we in for a treat. With seven live kitchens offering seven cuisines, it was a delicious world tour for the taste buds.
We started with the Benne Dosa, crispy yet soft — like a hug in food form. The Chole Kulcha was next, with its pillowy bread and overly spiced chole. But the true surprise came with the Watermelon Feta Salad, a tango of sweet and salty. The variety here makes 7 Isles a culinary passport—Maharashtrian to Italian to Thai, all without leaving your table.
Perched on the 10th floor, the M Club Lounge is a sanctuary for Elite Bonvoy Members and executive guests. Picture this: skyline views, a breakfast that makes mornings worthwhile and evening cocktails that will have you saying, “Just one more.” It’s a private paradise for those who appreciate the finer things in life.
No staycation is complete without a little spa indulgence and Quan Spa delivered in spades. Offering treatments with Thalgo products, this tranquil retreat was exactly what we needed to forget the stresses of city life. It was our own personal 60 minutes in heaven. Dinner at Nazaara, the rooftop restaurant, is a love letter to both your stomach and your eyes. As the sun sets and the city lights up, you’ll be dining alfresco, wondering how life got so good.
We started with the Twilight Twist cocktail — chocolate notes, maybe a little too sweet, but it didn’t hold back on flavour. The Hariyali Kumbh Tikka was perfection on a plate, tender and just cheesy enough to make you smile. The Wintermelon Salad, with its ginger zing and lemon tang, danced on our palate like a complicated but rewarding waltz. And while the Paneer Kishole fell a little flat, the Nazaara Special Dal and Dum Biryani redeemed the night, both rich and satisfying. Oh, and the Rasmalai Tres Leches? A dessert so sweet, it felt like a cosmic hug.
Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel isn’t just a place to rest your head; it’s an experience wrapped in comfort, skyline views and impeccable service. Whether you’re in town for business or a well-deserved escape, this hotel checks all the boxes. 29 km from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
₹10,000 per night for a Deluxe King Room. Dinner at Nazaara averages ₹6,000 for two.