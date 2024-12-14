These five Christmas markets are not to be missed when in the USA

With Christmas knocking on the door, it’s the time to enjoy the outdoor cheers with friends and family and of course get your hands on the beautiful curios, trinkets, ornaments from the Christmas markets all over. Apart from your dose of retail therapy, these markets offer a variety of entertainment, food, and drinks which are not to be missed. We check out five Christmas Markets in the USA that should make it to your must-visit list this season.
Step into Philadephia’s German Christmas market at Philadelphia Christmas Village. With over 100 local artisans setting shop every year you would find hand-crafted goods, beer garden, family friendly activities including carousel, Ferris Wheel, mini-train rides and more. Walk through the LOVE Park which is home to the iconic sculpture of the same name, the lights and ambiance of this market is unforgettable once experienced.
Experience the warmth of bonfire and cheers at the Algiers Bonfire & Concert. Celebrating the tradition of bonfires is this market in South Louisiana. From musical performances to delicious food, a holiday craft market and a 30-foot sculptural bonfire, one can see them all.
Be ready to experience the vintage charm this Christmas at the Little Flea: HOLA Holiday Edition. From vintage clothing and furniture to memorable antiques and textiles, all will be available at this interesting flea market which keeps the fun of hunting for the best items alive.
Continuing this tradition since 1996, the Christkindlmarket at Aurora and Chicago has been the iconic Christmas shopper’s paradise for decades. From cuckoo clocks, to sparkly ornaments, delicious German street food and the unmissable hot chocolate, makes it a welcoming experience for all.
The Galena Holidaze Festival at downtown Galena is bound to win your hearts with unique activities like a petting zoo and ice skating along with Christmas caroling, beautiful lights and lots of local artisans exhibiting their curios and culinary offerings.