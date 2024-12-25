Winter Wonders: Celebrated traditions from around the world

As temperatures drop and snow blankets the ground in many parts of the world, winter becomes a time for cherished traditions. From lively festivals to intimate family customs, the season offers a chance to celebrate warmth, resilience, and community in diverse and fascinating ways.

In Sweden, the celebration of St. Lucia’s Day on December 13 marks the beginning of the Christmas season. Young girls dress in white robes with red sashes and wear crowns of candles, symbolising light triumphing over darkness. Families gather to enjoy saffron buns and warm drinks, embracing the cozy spirit of hygge.

In Japan, winter is synonymous with the serene beauty of Yuki Matsuri, or the Sapporo Snow Festival. Held every February, this week-long event showcases intricate snow and ice sculptures that transform the city into a frozen wonderland. Visitors sip hot sake and enjoy hearty bowls of miso ramen while marveling at the artistry.

Germany and other European countries come alive with Christmas markets, or Weihnachtsmärkte. These bustling outdoor bazaars feature wooden stalls selling handmade crafts, mulled wine (Glühwein), roasted nuts and festive decorations. The markets, often set against the backdrop of medieval towns, exude a magical charm.

In Mexico, the vibrant celebration of Las Posadas reenacts Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter before Jesus’ birth. For nine nights leading up to Christmas, communities come together to sing carols, enjoy piñatas, and share traditional foods like tamales and ponche navideño (spiced punch).

Russia welcomes the season with the grandeur of Orthodox Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Ded Moroz (Grandfather Frost) and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) deliver gifts, while families gather to feast on hearty dishes like pelmeni and borscht. The celebrations often extend to Epiphany, marked by icy river plunges to cleanse the soul.

In the United States, Thanksgiving in late November signals the start of winter festivities. Families and friends gather to share a feast of turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie, reflecting on gratitude and togetherness.

Winter traditions around the world, whether solemn or jubilant, remind us of humanity’s enduring spirit. Each celebration, shaped by culture and history, transforms the coldest months into a season of warmth, connection and wonder.