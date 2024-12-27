Back in time: Reflections on Kolkata's BITM as a heritage property and a pivot for scientific progress

Keeping up with time

Shedding light on the upkeep of the heritage property, he states, “It is very difficult to identify the right type of heritage architect but we have a committee comprising specialists and with them we are preparing reports. Agencies are being engaged to go for structural auditing of the building. Based on this audit we will go for restoration. This is time –taking but in the right direction.”

The stepping stone

The Museum is credited with changing the visions in famous scientists over the years. He divulges, “If an individual happens to be from this region, they owe their careers to some extent to BITM. In fact, the first formal address to the youth through a public demonstration lecture was delivered in this heritage building by none other than Satyendranath Bose in 1960 who was a champion of promoting science education in mother-tongue.”