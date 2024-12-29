Ancient history, cultural roots, culinary experiences, adventurous escapades and more, Bahrain offers everything a tourist desires

It was a casual Friday evening, just after learning to stand and balance on a paddle boat, when it became clear that the drift was taking everyone towards a low walk bridge, not high enough for us to pass beneath. Amidst a cloud of confusion on how to tackle this situation, our instructor’s voice broke through suggesting a seated rowing position, a transition we hadn’t practised or attempted before. With the structure looming larger every second, there was no choice but to take a leap of faith. In no time, we cruised past the bridge and the other side revealed a stunning cityscape with glass buildings shimmering in the sun’s golden glow. Panoramic vistas such that eyes remain glued to marvellous structures, each unique — from the World Trade Centre’s twin tower complex to the dart-shaped Financial Harbour and the counterclockwise-twisted United Tower.
Spotting the enormous The Avenues mall while rowing by, which we had visited earlier in the day, brought back memories of savouring the view from its promenade. The view we were now a part of. When concentration on paddling became impossible, we switched to the princess passenger mode, tethering our paddle to the instructor’s and were towed around the beautiful Bahrain Bay. He played Bruno Mars on the speaker and we lay back, savouring every moment of this beautiful evening.
But what if we told you this was just one of the highlights of our trip to the smallest Gulf country, nestled between Qatar and the northeastern coast of Saudi Arabia? On international trips, it’s easy to get lost in ticking off expeditions on your itinerary. However, vacationing in this island nation, at the end of a tiresome day, each sunset escapade compelled us to pause, be mesmerised and experience the heartfelt joy we hadn’t felt in a while. Habibi, welcome to the Kingdom of Bahrain!
When we first received the invitation to visit Bahrain, our knowledge was limited to its fame as the Formula One season opener Grand Prix. However, upon arrival, we quickly realised this Arabian destination offers so much more than what can be browsed from the internet, tourism websites or detailed travel vlogs. Bahrain, translating to ‘Two Seas’ in Arabic, not only signifies the ocean-fabled flower of eternity – the pearl – but also boasts its freshwater springs. Surrounded by lush palm groves, the country served as the capital of Dilmun, the earliest civilisation in the Arabian Peninsula, from 2,500 BC to 539 BC. Blending the best of both worlds — modern and ancient — it was only fitting that we explore its history before touring the vibrant city of today.
The Bahrain National Museum, one of the finest in the Gulf region, proved to be the perfect starting point. The museum, an emblem of Bahrain’s 6,000 years of history, vividly narrates the country’s story through its various rooms, halls and exhibits. The building, with its distinct architecture and white travertine marble façade, stands atop an artificial peninsula. The tales unfold in the Halls of Graves, Dilmun, Tylos and Islam, Customs and Traditions, Traditional Trades and Crafts and Documents and Manuscripts. While the ancient identity seals, metal artefacts and pots were captivating, it was the pair of statues — a pearl diver and his wife and child awaiting his return — paying homage to the dangerous diving culture that truly brought the space to life.
Leaving the museum, we felt a strong desire to learn more about the local culture and language. Our tour guide, Fadhel, said he knew just the spots. Ten minutes later, we found ourselves in awe of Beit Al Quran, a multi-purpose complex dedicated to Islamic arts housing a fascinating collection of Quranic manuscripts and a library of over 50,000 books written in Arabic, English and French dating back to the 7th century.
Including some written on parchment, rice, peas and grains; and even from ancient India like the naskh script — Sura headings in white and gold dots following the verses.
Our next stop was one of the largest mosques in the world, Al Fateh Grand Mosque. As soon as we stepped onto its premises, we felt like specks in comparison. Inside, we learnt about Islam and the mosque itself, marvelling at the beautifully ornamented walls adorned with kufic calligraphy, before being escorted beneath the largest fibreglass dome in the world. As we exited the holy grounds, a quote on a hoarding caught our eye: “The most perfect of believers in faith is the best of them in character. The best of you are those who are best to their women — Ja i’ al-Tirmidhi.”
We ended our day with a visit to Bab Al Bahrain, located at the entrance to the Manama Suq. Built in 1949, it once housed the gover nment’s administrative offices and overlooked the sea, known as the gateway to Bahrain now leading to the souq, a local market boasting a wide range of goods — from textiles, spices, incense, perfumes and handicrafts to souvenirs and traditional gold ornaments that even Gen Z fashionistas would admire.
The Bahraini Dinar is the second-strongest currency in the world, which was justified by the presence of numerous 5-star hotels and global luxury brands everywhere we looked. To get a little taste of the same, the maiden night here, we were whisked away for a fancy meal at the country’s first-ever luxe Gulf Hotel Bahrain which houses, Rasoi By Vineet — a fine-dining Indian restaurant spearheaded by the Michelin-starred chef Vineet Bhatia — before we could retire for the night. However, for those who wish to explore more of Bahrain’s culinary offerings: Block 338 is a charming pedestrian quarter crammed with international restaurants. And since we are on the topic of food, here are some local dishes you must try — Karak Chai, Balaleet, Halwa Bahraini, Samak Safi, Baydh Tomato and of course Qahwah.
The second morning here was more focused on the newer vicinities standing on reclaimed land, which included a visit to the region’s first beachside shopping mall — Marassi Galleria. While this had its tropical charm to it, we prefer the Mall of Dilmunia more for its amalgamation of contemporary retail with leisure attractions like the indoor aquarium, ice skating, wall climbing, amusement park with arcade games and football spaces.
By noon, we made a quick pit stop at Muharraq to shop for its famous souq sweets, to explore the old houses and a part of the UNESCO pearling path. Muharraq served as the country’s capital until 1932 before it was replaced by Manama. The famous pair include late ruler Sheikh Isa Bin Ali House and Siyadi House, the former home of the 19th-century pearl merchant. What caught our interest wasn’t the history attached to these Gulf Islamic structures but the architecture featuring courtyards, beautiful carved wooden doors, perforated gypsum panels and ventilation towers.
Before we knew it, it was time for another sundowner and today’s experience was dedicated to learning about Qal’at al-Bahrain also known as the Bahrain Fort — all while riding a horse into a stunning purple-hued sunset by the sea. Excavated sites at this ancient harbour and capital of Dilmun confirm human presence from 2,300 BC. while revealing various residential, public, commercial, religious and military structures hitherto only known from written Sumerian references.
By the third day, we had begun to regret giving this destination only four days realising the vast amount of historical sites and adventure activities we were giving a miss. But we bid goodbye to that feeling once we hopped on a yacht and drove away to Jarada Island. Behold a cay which only emerges during the low tide and makes a perfect place to snorkel, BBQ or simply sun yourself while half immersed in the sea. We spent the day observing fishes, feathered friends and the azure views in the quiet — an ideal leisure day. As we were leaving we made sure to pose beside the small tower on the island, which serves as the only identification mark.
Our last day in Bahrain was all bout venturing into the deserted areas where we drove past the larger-than-life-size Dilmun Burial Mounds, UNESCO World Heritage Sites which were built between 2200 and 1750 BCE and span over 21 archaeological sites — from Umm al-Nar culture — in the western part of the nation. It is when you visit A’ali Pottery Village and the Basket Weaving House do you realise how closely Arabic culture, art and importance of continuing tradition are intertwined and upheld by generations of artisans.
The more one thinks they know about Bahrain the more information comes to light making one feel like they just scratched the surface, yet again. But one thing we all know for sure… is the country’s love for motorsports! And we saved the best for last. Stepping into the grandstands of the Bahrain International Circuit brought back all the memorable races we had seen on TV over the years. Taking this outing up a notch, we slid into a racing suit and zoomed our way through the thrilling international karting track to experience a smidge of what F1 must feel like. And that perfect moment of us peaking at the track through our helmet as the sun went down made our last golden hour experience in this country the most memorable one we were gonna hold to for the rest of our lives.
Before we made our way to the airport, we took a laid-back lunch break at Zallaq Springs, a luxury lifestyle location boasting a flamingo pond and whatnot. While we reflected on our weekend getaway, we lay comfortably in the business class seat of Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, enjoying excellent service and a delicious meal while bidding adieu to our new favourite holiday destination in the gulf.
Stay at Fraser Suites Diplomatic Area, Manama.
Round trip from Bengaluru INR 50,000 onwards.
Email: srushti@newindianexpress.com