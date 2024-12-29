Ancient history, cultural roots, culinary experiences, adventurous escapades and more, Bahrain offers everything a tourist desires

It was a casual Friday evening, just after learning to stand and balance on a paddle boat, when it became clear that the drift was taking everyone towards a low walk bridge, not high enough for us to pass beneath. Amidst a cloud of confusion on how to tackle this situation, our instructor’s voice broke through suggesting a seated rowing position, a transition we hadn’t practised or attempted before. With the structure looming larger every second, there was no choice but to take a leap of faith. In no time, we cruised past the bridge and the other side revealed a stunning cityscape with glass buildings shimmering in the sun’s golden glow. Panoramic vistas such that eyes remain glued to marvellous structures, each unique — from the World Trade Centre’s twin tower complex to the dart-shaped Financial Harbour and the counterclockwise-twisted United Tower.

Spotting the enormous The Avenues mall while rowing by, which we had visited earlier in the day, brought back memories of savouring the view from its promenade. The view we were now a part of. When concentration on paddling became impossible, we switched to the princess passenger mode, tethering our paddle to the instructor’s and were towed around the beautiful Bahrain Bay. He played Bruno Mars on the speaker and we lay back, savouring every moment of this beautiful evening.