Victoria harbour lights up: Hong Kong’s first pyrotechnic drone show highlights panda conservation

Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong on Saturday to witness the city’s first-ever pyrotechnic drone show, part of a campaign aimed at raising awareness and support for panda conservation. The 10-minute spectacle featured 1,000 drones, some equipped with fireworks, flying over Victoria Harbour and forming images of giant pandas, a beloved symbol of the city.
At times, the drones lit up the sky with bursts of fireworks, while others came together to create a stunning 3D rotating panda.
Eager viewers arrived hours in advance to secure prime viewing spots. Eddie Chow, who attended with his two children, praised the show’s potential to attract tourists to Hong Kong. “The combination of fireworks and drones was very unique. Hong Kong should host more of these events,” Chow, who was attending a drone show for the first time, told a media organisation.
Jodi Hung, a local in her 20s, also appreciated the show, calling it “amazing.” She added, “The designers did a fantastic job blending art and technology.”
The drone show is part of a series of panda-themed activities launched across Hong Kong, including exhibitions and a carnival, to celebrate the arrival of a pair of giant pandas, An An and Ke Ke, gifted to the city by Beijing. Their addition brings the total number of giant pandas in Hong Kong to six, all housed at Ocean Park, a popular theme park with animal exhibits and amusement rides.