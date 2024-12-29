Travel

Victoria harbour lights up: Hong Kong’s first pyrotechnic drone show highlights panda conservation

The 10-minute spectacle featured 1,000 drones, some equipped with fireworks
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, SaturdayChan Long Hei via AP
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong on Saturday to witness the city’s first-ever pyrotechnic drone show, part of a campaign aimed at raising awareness and support for panda conservation. The 10-minute spectacle featured 1,000 drones, some equipped with fireworks, flying over Victoria Harbour and forming images of giant pandas, a beloved symbol of the city.

At times, the drones lit up the sky with bursts of fireworks, while others came together to create a stunning 3D rotating panda.

People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong KongChan Long Hei via AP
Panda sculptures are displayed at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour during the panda-themed drone show in Hong Kong
Panda sculptures are displayed at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour during the panda-themed drone show in Hong KongChan Long Hei via AP

Eager viewers arrived hours in advance to secure prime viewing spots. Eddie Chow, who attended with his two children, praised the show’s potential to attract tourists to Hong Kong. “The combination of fireworks and drones was very unique. Hong Kong should host more of these events,” Chow, who was attending a drone show for the first time, told a media organisation.

People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong KongChan Long Hei via AP
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong KongChan Long Hei via AP

Jodi Hung, a local in her 20s, also appreciated the show, calling it “amazing.” She added, “The designers did a fantastic job blending art and technology.”

The drone show is part of a series of panda-themed activities launched across Hong Kong, including exhibitions and a carnival, to celebrate the arrival of a pair of giant pandas, An An and Ke Ke, gifted to the city by Beijing. Their addition brings the total number of giant pandas in Hong Kong to six, all housed at Ocean Park, a popular theme park with animal exhibits and amusement rides.

People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday
Why Aurangabad should be your next holiday travel destination
Hong Kong
Victoria harbour

Related Stories

No stories found.