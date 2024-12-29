Victoria harbour lights up: Hong Kong’s first pyrotechnic drone show highlights panda conservation

Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong on Saturday to witness the city’s first-ever pyrotechnic drone show, part of a campaign aimed at raising awareness and support for panda conservation. The 10-minute spectacle featured 1,000 drones, some equipped with fireworks, flying over Victoria Harbour and forming images of giant pandas, a beloved symbol of the city.

At times, the drones lit up the sky with bursts of fireworks, while others came together to create a stunning 3D rotating panda.