Dubai announces a five-year tourist visa with multiple entries

As India stands as the top source market for Dubai, DET is actively participating in SATTE 2024, India’s leading trade exhibition. The event helps showcase Dubai's offerings to attract new and repeat visitors and provides a platform for the Indian travel trade to connect with Dubai stakeholders including airlines, destination management companies, hotels and resorts, and attractions in Dubai, fostering valuable partnerships.

Bader Ali Habib, Regional Head of Proximity Markets, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism said, "Dubai values its long-standing relationship with India, and our inbound visitation from the market in 2023 was outstanding, contributing to a record-breaking performance by our tourism sector. As a key market for Dubai, India will continue to play an integral role in enabling us to achieve the goals of the D33 Agenda, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a hub for business, investment and tourism. The five-year multiple entry visa initiative signifies a strategic step towards deepening our already existing ties with India. This historic milestone will not only open doors to a longer and more enriching experience for Indian tourists but also provide a platform for increased economic collaboration. It is also testament to Dubai's commitment to India and the infinite possibilities that can be explored between UAE and the sub-continent. With exceptional flight connectivity and our ongoing commitment to the Indian market, we are confident that our upcoming initiatives will further amplify awareness about Dubai's diverse offerings, multicultural setting, and abundance of hotels and attractions, continuing to make it the top travel choice for Indian tourists.”