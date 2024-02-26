Dubai announces a five-year tourist visa with multiple entries

Between January and December 2023, Dubai welcomed 2.46 million overnight visitors from India, according to the latest data from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). This marks a significant increase from the 1.84 million tourists in 2022 and crucially, surpasses the pre-pandemic figure of 1.97 million visitors in 2019, demonstrating a remarkable 25% growth compared to the pre-pandemic era. With an exceptional 34% YoY growth, India continues to deliver the highest number of international visitors from a single market. This robust influx of Indian tourists contributed significantly to Dubai's record-breaking tourism performance in 2023.
As India stands as the top source market for Dubai, DET is actively participating in SATTE 2024, India’s leading trade exhibition. The event helps showcase Dubai's offerings to attract new and repeat visitors and provides a platform for the Indian travel trade to connect with Dubai stakeholders including airlines, destination management companies, hotels and resorts, and attractions in Dubai, fostering valuable partnerships.
Bader Ali Habib, Regional Head of Proximity Markets, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism said, "Dubai values its long-standing relationship with India, and our inbound visitation from the market in 2023 was outstanding, contributing to a record-breaking performance by our tourism sector. As a key market for Dubai, India will continue to play an integral role in enabling us to achieve the goals of the D33 Agenda, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a hub for business, investment and tourism. The five-year multiple entry visa initiative signifies a strategic step towards deepening our already existing ties with India. This historic milestone will not only open doors to a longer and more enriching experience for Indian tourists but also provide a platform for increased economic collaboration. It is also testament to Dubai's commitment to India and the infinite possibilities that can be explored between UAE and the sub-continent. With exceptional flight connectivity and our ongoing commitment to the Indian market, we are confident that our upcoming initiatives will further amplify awareness about Dubai's diverse offerings, multicultural setting, and abundance of hotels and attractions, continuing to make it the top travel choice for Indian tourists.”
UAE and India stand as key economic partners, with a relationship deeply rooted in centuries-old cultural exchanges, diplomatic cooperation and significant trade ties. The diverse Indian market allows Dubai to attract a broad range of travellers, catering to various preferences such as luxury shopping, cultural experiences, family-friendly attractions and business conferences.
