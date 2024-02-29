Head out with your girl gang to celebrate Woman's Day

It’s time for the girl gangs to have some real-time fun, relax, talk our hearts out, and cherish the moments in the best way possible. Ahead of International Women’s Day, we bring to you a host of weekend getaways where you can unwind, have fun and soak in nature.
Adventurous Khairabera
If you want to free yourself from the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy the tranquillity of nature, head over to Khairabera Eco Adventure Resort. Nestled between Ayodhya Pahar and Khairabera Dam in Purulia, the resort gives you the best take on luxury amidst the serenity of rural scape. Guests can opt for eco-tents or cottages, both of which offer them breathtaking views. With solar-powered lights and appliances, the resort also boasts of being sustainable along with all modern amenities.
One can keep themselves engaged within the resort with a campfire, barbeque, indoor games, and a variety of sports. Those wanting to be adventurous must try speed boats, kayaking, trekking, nature walks, and bird watching. A cultural Chau dance presentation is also held frequently. Nearby areas include a visit to Ayodhya Hill, Laharia Temple, Bamni Falls, Mukhosh Gram Chorida, and Deulghata to name a few.
You can also enjoy fresh and organic culinary choices in Indian, Chinese, and authentic Bengali cuisine. Some of the exclusives include Bagmundi Patha (mutton), Tel Koi (Brocaded carp), and Ayodhya Chicken. Most of the vegetables and even the fish are cultured in-house harbouring the Farm to Kitchen concept.
How to Reach:
By Train: Muri (45.9 km) and Purulia (56.8 km)
By Road: 8 hours (approx.) from Kolkata
Soaking in the Ganges
Want to spend your weekend lazing around a century-old colonial structure with a magnificent view of the Ganges and several historical sightseeing spots nearby? Head over to the Nihar on Ganges which is just an hour’s drive away from Kolkata. The resort has a history spanning over 100 years where it primarily belonged to the grandson of Raja Nabakrishna Deb. It was then passed on to a British couple before finally being purchased by the current owners. One can soak in the vibrant energy of the place, take long walks in the sprawling gardens, sit around the attached Niharika Ghat, and spend quality time with their loved ones. Food comprises continental or authentic Bengali food.
Should you want to opt for nearby sightseeing, you may visit Baro Mandir Ghat, Peneti Garden house of Maharshi Devendranath Tagore, Dakat Kalibari, and more.
The property owner Diyali Biwas also celebrates Women's Day every year on March 8 where she felicitates women who have fought all odds to carve a path for themselves with the Niharika Naari awards.
How to Reach:
By Road: 1 hour (approx.) from Kolkata
Vibing with the hills
For those who just need an excuse to escape to the hills, Aarti Pakhrin Homestay can be a great option. Located in a calm and beautiful forest village called Rongju Valley, a little above Mungpoo, 15 km away from Darjeeling, with a gorgeous view of the skyline kissing the hills. Experience a breathtaking sunrise and sundown while sipping on their locally produced homegrown tea. All the villagers work at the cinchona plantations in Mungpoo, go to work at 8 am, and return by noon.
Be ready to get a taste of the yummiest chicken curry with piping hot rice, accompanied by a host of homemade chutneys. Go for a trek to Raja Rani Falls, or a drive to Sittong to Darjeeling, or just choose to unwind at the homestay enjoying the nature and the local vibe.
How to Reach:
By Train: New Jalpaiguri station and then a drive of 2-2.5 hours
By Flight: Bagdogra and then a drive of 2-2.5 hours
Rusticity at its best
Nestled in the arms of nature, in Ratan Pally, Santiniketan, lies Amoli — a four-room luxury bed and breakfast. A delightful fusion of heritage, art, and comfort, this tasteful homestay has been designed and curated by Minku Tagore, a Kala Bhavana alumna. The place, which also has the first cafe in town, offers a range of handpicked dishes that use recipes brought home by Minku over her years of travel around the world.
Explore the streets of Santiniketan, take a stroll on the University campus, and shop your heart out at the Haat. Do try out their bakery goods and cheesecakes and soak into the best of the season.
How to Reach:
By Train: Santiniketan station
By Road: 4.5 hours approx from Kolkata
Sustainable and relaxing
If you are looking for something exotic and interesting, you might take a look at this eco-resort at Dwarhatta in Hooghly. Mondwarika is built with tyres and mud and is naturally air-conditioned. The beds are made with waste bottles and the interior is decorated by Patachitra artists from Pingla. This unique concept and creature give it a different edge for next-generation travellers.
Dwarhatta is famous for its terracotta temples. The Vishnu and three Shiva temples constructed by the Singha Rai family somewhere around the early 17th century are the most popular sightseeing spots here. So, if you are looking for a relatively less-crowded destination close to nature and refresh your mind, this place is ideal for you. Oh and not to forget, they serve delicious Bengali thalis too.
How to Reach:
By Road: 1.5 hours approx from Kolkata