Head out with your girl gang to celebrate Woman's Day

Adventurous Khairabera

If you want to free yourself from the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy the tranquillity of nature, head over to Khairabera Eco Adventure Resort. Nestled between Ayodhya Pahar and Khairabera Dam in Purulia, the resort gives you the best take on luxury amidst the serenity of rural scape. Guests can opt for eco-tents or cottages, both of which offer them breathtaking views. With solar-powered lights and appliances, the resort also boasts of being sustainable along with all modern amenities.

One can keep themselves engaged within the resort with a campfire, barbeque, indoor games, and a variety of sports. Those wanting to be adventurous must try speed boats, kayaking, trekking, nature walks, and bird watching. A cultural Chau dance presentation is also held frequently. Nearby areas include a visit to Ayodhya Hill, Laharia Temple, Bamni Falls, Mukhosh Gram Chorida, and Deulghata to name a few.

You can also enjoy fresh and organic culinary choices in Indian, Chinese, and authentic Bengali cuisine. Some of the exclusives include Bagmundi Patha (mutton), Tel Koi (Brocaded carp), and Ayodhya Chicken. Most of the vegetables and even the fish are cultured in-house harbouring the Farm to Kitchen concept.

How to Reach:

By Train: Muri (45.9 km) and Purulia (56.8 km)

By Road: 8 hours (approx.) from Kolkata