Five destinations in India that stun during the monsoons

Monsoon is magical in God’s Own Country. The whole of Kerala comes to life and every part has its own beauty to offer. From dense green forests to vast tea plantations, Kerala is the ultimate destination for you to visit this monsoon. Sunset in Munnar’s tea plantation and hump-like hills is quite mesmerising. Wayanad celebrates the first onset of rain by designing the face of Theyyam in the rice fields. Tourists can visit this enchanting hill station and experience this local art during the monsoon. Moving on to the southern part of the state, experience the beautiful backwater in kayaks and houseboats networking through the lagoons and canals. INR 2,000 per day approx.