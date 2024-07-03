Gujarat's Memorial Museum is now shortlisted for the UNESCO Prix Versailles Award 2024

Underscoring the importance of memorials in honouring past tragedies while inspiring future generations through stories of resilience and recovery, The Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum in Gujarat has been shortlisted for the prestigious UNESCO Prix Versailles Award 2024 — a significant honour recognising architectural excellence, cultural significance and innovative public space design.

Although the final award winners will be announced in November this year, Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum’s nomination has already garnered international acclaim. The museum commemorates the devastating 2001 earthquake that struck Bhuj with a magnitude of 7.7, claiming around 13,000 lives and injuring 67,000.

Among the seven remarkable museums competing for the esteemed Prix Versailles Award, the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum in Gujarat is notable for its thoughtful use of space and materials. Spanning 470 acres, the museum’s layout guides visitors through a journey of reflection and learning, detailing the earthquake events, relief efforts and the rebuilding process.