Frequent travellers, here are four airline and airport updates you should be aware of

While the aviation industry of India has been setting new bench marks in the recent times, here come some more upgrades to ease our air travels. From self-drop baggage counters to pleasent on board hours and premium seats, all adding a touch of technology and luxury not only for those who fly frequently but for leisure travellers too.
Air India has introduced new seating options for its A320 flights, featuring business, premium economy and economy classes. The A320 new configuration includes eight opulent business-class seats, 24 premium economy seats with ample legroom and 132 comfortable economy seats. Common features across all configurations include subtle mood lighting, generous legroom, wider pitch, portable electronic device (PED) holders, literature pockets and USB ports for charging mobile phones and laptops. In addition to reclining seats, passengers can enjoy a diverse selection of meals and drinks, as well as upgraded crockery and cutlery. Starting from 1 July 2024, passengers can experience premium economy on select routes.
This Indian airline launched in 2022 will now follow the QuietFlights initiative on flights operating between 10 pm and 6 am. The airline will minimise announcements during these hours, limiting them to essential safety messages and adjusting cabin lights to ensure a restful inflight experience. This initiative will provide a peaceful journey for passengers during late-night and early-morning hours. The airline’s brand-new fleet offers ample legroom and enhanced comfort, with most aircraft featuring USB ports for charging devices while Café Akasa provides a variety of healthy meals.
The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has launched the self-baggage drop facility at Terminal 1, where travellers can now check in their baggage independently without assistance from airline staff. According to a press release from CIAL, domestic passengers departing from Cochin can avail of the offering at counters 27 to 30. Passengers can easily obtain boarding passes and bag tags from the 10 common-use self-service kiosks located near the terminal gates. Currently, Air India, Air Asia and IndiGo are utilising this new facility.
Bengaluru Airport has introduced India’s first biometric-enabled selfbaggage drop facility, aiming to streamline passenger movement through the DigiYatra system. Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport now offers this pioneering service, allowing domestic passengers travelling with Tata Group airlines, including Air India, Air India Express and Vistara, to check in their bags with a simple scan. The new facility integrates seamlessly with the DigiYatra app and check-in system, enhancing the travel experience.