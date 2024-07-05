We bring you five lesser-known destinations across the country that house ayurvedic retreats

Uttarakhand

Popularly known as Devbhoomi or Land of Gods due to the presence of various religious pilgrimage sites, Uttarakhand is a must-visit for its picturesque landscapes, alpine lakes and dense forest cover. But the state offers much more than just that with wellness tourism taking the top spot. For those who don’t know, the prominence of ayurveda in Uttarakhand can be traced back to books written by multiple ayurvedic scholars and practitioners such as acharya Charaka, who authored the Charaka Samhita — one of the foundational texts of ayurveda. The hot springs of Tapt Kund and Gangnani are said to cure skin and scalp ailments and arthritis due to their high sulphur content. Similarly, Kasar Devi in Almora has one of the world’s top three geomagnetic fields where the emission of cosmic energy is high and as a result, it has emerged as an attractive meditation destination. Head to Six Senses Vana on the outskirts of Dehradun for a great and indulgent experience.