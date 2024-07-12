Bengaluru now boasts India’s largest leopard Safari

India’s largest leopard safari has just been inaugurated at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP), located 25 kilometres south of Bengaluru. Karnataka’s Environment Minister, Eshwar Khandre, inaugurated the safari and took the first ride on Wednesday. This marks the first leopard safari in South India. BBP’s official Instagram account announced the news and posted a thread of pictures from the inauguration.

This new attraction offers an exciting family day out, providing a chance to see these magnificent big cats up close. The leopard safari at BBP spans over 20 hectares of lush deciduous forest and is currently home to eight leopards, with plans to increase this number soon. The safari is designed to ensure the safety of both visitors and the leopards, featuring railway barricades, a chain-link fence and mild steel sheets to keep the leopards securely within their boundaries.

Bannerghatta Biological Park, established by Bannerghatta National Park in 2004, covers an impressive 731.88 hectares. It includes various units such as a zoo, safari and a butterfly park, offering a complete wildlife experience for visitors. Visitor and animal safety is a top priority, with the safari area secured by a 4.5-metre-high chain-link fence and 1.5-metre metal sheets installed at a 30-degree slant, following Central Zoo Authority guidelines.

BBP is planning several new features, including the construction of a skywalk and five new animal enclosures. These additions aim to enhance visitor enjoyment and promote environmental conservation. The ticket prices for Non-AC Bus Safari, which also includes entry to the zoo cost `350. Operating from Monday to Friday, the grand safari runs between 10 am to 4.30 pm. Connecting the zoo with the butterfly park, the skywalk will offer visitors the opportunity to observe the birdlife and tree canopies up close.