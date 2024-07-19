Four new luxury properties across India that offer travellers an immersive experience

While Relais & Châteaux adding Sitara Himalaya to its family is the hottest news, let's not forget the array of new luxe address that have recently opened doors for travellers. From a private sanctuary in the Himalayas and a property near Jim Corbett to a hotel by Goa's Colva beach and a royal retreat in the pink city, there are all equally enticing aren't they?
This global hospitality brand has introduced its premium lifestyle product, voco, to India, with its inaugural location in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. Voco Jim Corbett — spread across 13.5 acres of lush greenery along the majestic Kosi riverside in the Dhikuli region — boasts thoughtfully designed guest rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, a beautiful alfresco restaurant and Tattva spa. The new resort features the brand’s three hallmarks – come on in, me time and voco life – woven into its DNA with relaxed settings.
Marking its entry into Goa with the launch of Courtyard by Marriott Goa Colva, the popular hospitality label’s newest property is situated in one of the state’s most sought-after locales, this 91-room hotel embodies the susegad lifestyle of Goa. Courtyard by Marriott Goa Colva offers contemporary rooms, some featuring private balconies with lush panoramic views and indulgent bathtubs. The hotel enjoys a prime location near Colva Beach, providing guests easy access to popular beach shacks, local restaurants and charming bars.
This brand new majestic retreat is located a short drive away from the main attractions of the fabled ‘Pink City’ and encircled by the ancient Aravalli Hills. Hand-carved from pure white marble, Raffles Jaipur is a reimagined palace retreat exquisitely handcrafted by skilled artisans, blending Mughal and Rajputana architectural techniques. Creating a highly intimate experience, the hotel features 50 guestrooms and suites with expansive balconies offering outdoor soaking tubs or plunge pools. From the brand’s legendary Butler Service to the plant-based culinary traditions of the Zenana and the Writers Bar serving botanical blends, guests can enjoy the traditional legacy of the queen’s palace of the Mughal court at this hotel.
Last year, Anita Lal, founder of Good Earth, opened the doors to Sitara Himalaya, a private sanctuary at an altitude of 8,200 feet, 14 miles below the Rohtang Pass and on the way to the ancient Buddhist valleys of Lahaul and Spiti. This retreat, offering ten elegant guestrooms, has been honoured to join the prestigious Relais & Châteaux family from India, becoming one of 11 new members globally to be part of this illustrious association. Relais & Châteaux invites guests to discover the fine art of living well and their passion for hospitality. Their goal is to safeguard biodiversity and culinary heritage, with members dedicated to protecting and promoting the wealth and diversity of the world’s culinary and hospitality traditions, ensuring they continue to thrive.