Four new luxury properties across India that offer travellers an immersive experience

Last year, Anita Lal, founder of Good Earth, opened the doors to Sitara Himalaya, a private sanctuary at an altitude of 8,200 feet, 14 miles below the Rohtang Pass and on the way to the ancient Buddhist valleys of Lahaul and Spiti. This retreat, offering ten elegant guestrooms, has been honoured to join the prestigious Relais & Châteaux family from India, becoming one of 11 new members globally to be part of this illustrious association. Relais & Châteaux invites guests to discover the fine art of living well and their passion for hospitality. Their goal is to safeguard biodiversity and culinary heritage, with members dedicated to protecting and promoting the wealth and diversity of the world’s culinary and hospitality traditions, ensuring they continue to thrive.