Savour Jammu’s scenic beauty and local dishes on the way to Patnitop

Perched on the banks of the river Tawi and cradled by the Himalayas to the north and the northern plains to the south, Jammu, often referred to as the ‘City of Temples,’ is a treasure trove of history and culture. Named after its founder, Raja Jambulochan, who is believed to have ruled the area in the 9th century, this union territory will take you by surprise when you learn it sits at a low elevation of just 327 metres. And having experienced the place over a weekend getaway, here is a food-focused itinerary spanning across Jammu and its culturally rich culinary heritage.