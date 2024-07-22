Travelling to New Orleans? Here's where and what to eat

If you belong to the generation that was obsessed with The Vampire Diaries' spinoff series The Originals then this destination and its French Quarter are not new to you. While this fictional TV show managed to showcase the cultural diversity and architectural brilliance of this place, the city's thriving culinary scene was a big miss, considering the characters' preferred source of food in the show was human blood. However, New Orleans' famous food stops have been vividly depicted in various movies and shows, capturing the essence of its rich food culture.
The film Chef (2014), directed by Jon Favreau, features scenes shot in this Louisiana city, showcasing its vibrant street food and iconic dishes. Treme, an HBO series set in post-Katrina New Orleans, offers a deep dive into the city's culinary traditions, highlighting local chefs and their passion for preserving the region's food heritage. This exotic location even charmed its way into a Disney animated film, The Princess and the Frog (2009), which brings New Orleans' culinary magic to life through Tiana, an aspiring chef who dreams of opening her own restaurant, offering viewers a delightful taste of classic Creole dishes.
Having tempted you enough, let's make haste and take a quick look at all the tasty treats that await you in the 'Big Easy'.
Cafe du Monde, an iconic New Orleans institution, is more of a coffee shop than a traditional restaurant. Pair their classic, fresh beignets with a café au lait for the ultimate experience. While the famous Jackson Square location draws crowds, you can also enjoy these treats under the oaks at the beautiful City Park.
A signature dish of New Orleans and Louisiana cuisine, gumbo is uniquely crafted by each chef, with a heritage claiming both French and West African roots. The preparation of gumbo involves slowly simmering the roux and vegetables before adding the meat or seafood, broth and spices. The mixture is then cooked until the flavours meld together into a rich, complex stew. It is typically served over a bed of rice, making for a comforting and filling meal. For a taste of this signature dish, visit renowned spots like Liuzza’s by the Track.
A staple of New Orleans cuisine since Colonial Spanish settlers attempted to recreate their native paella with local ingredients, jambalaya is a delightful mix of chicken, seafood, sausage, vegetables, spices and rice. This hearty one-pot meal that beautifully reflects the city's rich cultural roots in the Spanish and French culinary traditions, with influences from West African and Native American cuisines. Mother’s Restaurant and its sibling Mother’s Next Door are renowned for their mouthwatering jambalaya.
Celebrated for its unique blend of Italian flavours and local Creole flair, this iconic sandwich was invented in the early 1900s by Sicilian immigrants who settled in New Orleans. A traditional muffaletta starts with a round, sesame-seed-topped loaf of muffaletta bread, which is soft yet sturdy enough to hold the sandwich’s generous fillings. The bread is sliced horizontally and layered with a variety of Italian cured meats, such as salami, mortadella and ham, providing a rich, savoury foundation. Provolone cheese is typically added, contributing a mild, creamy element that complements the meats perfectly. However, the true star of the muffaletta is the olive salad. Grab one from Central Grocery, the original creator and enjoy a picnic at Woldenberg Park along the river, where you can watch the steamboats pass by.
Parkway near Bayou St. John is celebrated for its generously overstuffed po' boys. Whether you crave fried oysters, shrimp, catfish or garlicky roast beef, you can not go wrong. Try one, or try them all, but be sure to order yours “dressed” for the full experience.
Perhaps one of the most delicious ways to cool off, the sno-ball is a favourite treat in New Orleans from early spring through late autumn. These delightful frozen desserts are made from finely shaved ice, resulting in a texture that is soft, fluffy and snow-like, rather than coarse and crunchy. The ice is then generously doused with a variety of flavoured syrups, ranging from traditional options like strawberry and spearmint to more unique flavours such as orchid cream vanilla and nectar cream. The art of making sno-balls in New Orleans is deeply rooted in tradition, with many sno-ball stands being family-owned and passed down through generations. Hansen’s Sno-Bliz, established in 1939, is a prime example of this legacy, known for its dedication to quality and innovation in flavour combinations.