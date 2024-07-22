Travelling to New Orleans? Here's where and what to eat

The film Chef (2014), directed by Jon Favreau, features scenes shot in this Louisiana city, showcasing its vibrant street food and iconic dishes. Treme, an HBO series set in post-Katrina New Orleans, offers a deep dive into the city's culinary traditions, highlighting local chefs and their passion for preserving the region's food heritage. This exotic location even charmed its way into a Disney animated film, The Princess and the Frog (2009), which brings New Orleans' culinary magic to life through Tiana, an aspiring chef who dreams of opening her own restaurant, offering viewers a delightful taste of classic Creole dishes.

Having tempted you enough, let's make haste and take a quick look at all the tasty treats that await you in the 'Big Easy'.