Five ways to craft your multi-destination adventure efficiently

Packing light is the golden rule of travel, especially when navigating multiple destinations. Opt for versatile clothing items that can be mixed and matched, and invest in lightweight, multipurpose gear. Toiletries and other essentials can often be replenished en route, so resist the temptation to overpack. Remember to leave ample space for souvenirs and treasures collected along the way.

(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)