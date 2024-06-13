Goa gets its newest luxury hotel at Candolim

Far from the maddening crowd, the serene locales of Goa offer you a picturesque destination, a postcard of colours, a vibrant and decadent history, culture and tradition and a fantasmagorically pleasant culinary landscape.

While a lot of pre-conception around the city boasts of its casual parties, nightlife and casinos; there’s also a seismic cultural scenario with food, forts, historical monuments, and iconic tourist spots that lay in wait for someone who visits Goa. We experienced a lot during our stay at the newly opened Astor Goa which welcomes individuals from all over the country and outside alike and offers some of the best services around Candolim.

Situated in Western India, Goa is known for its beaches, each with its unique charms and pictorial scenes which has more often than not made it a favourite spot for movies like Khamoshi- the musical, or Madgaon Express in recent times.

The Astor Goa situated at the heart of Candolim is a luxe property with all modern amenities and is definitely the stop while in the city for lazying around in the sands or for corporate trips.