Kerala to host an international conference on gender-inclusive tourism

Kerala, renowned as God’s Own Country, is set to host an international conference on responsible and gender-inclusive tourism in October 2024. This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to present Kerala’s experience in creating a sustainable and gender-inclusive tourism model to the world.

Kerala, a global leader in responsible tourism initiatives, launched its Responsible Tourism (RT) scheme in 2008 to promote a sustainable and inclusive scheme. The state’s efforts were nationally recognised last year when Kanthalloor in Idukki won India Tourism’s Best Tourism Village Gold Award.