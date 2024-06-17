Four vibrant cultural festivals across the world that celebrate traditions

Exploring diverse cultural festivals around the world offers travelers a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in traditions and celebrations that span centuries. Here are five vibrant festivals that promise unforgettable experiences:
Known for its exuberant parades, elaborate costumes and samba music, Rio's Carnival is a spectacle of colour and rhythm. Held before Lent, this festival attracts millions of visitors who join in the vibrant street parties and witness the competitive samba school performances.
Oktoberfest is the world's largest beer festival, drawing beer enthusiasts from around the globe to Munich. Held annually from late September to early October, this festival features massive beer tents, traditional Bavarian music and hearty German cuisine. Visitors can experience the lively atmosphere and sample a variety of Oktoberfest brews.
Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year, is a major festival celebrated across East Asia. In Hong Kong, this festive period is marked by colourful parades, dragon dances and spectacular fireworks displays over Victoria Harbour. Families gather for reunion dinners, exchange red envelopes (containing money for good luck) and visit temples to pray for prosperity.
Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday that honours deceased loved ones. Celebrated from October 31 to November 2, this festival combines indigenous traditions with Catholic influences. Families build elaborate altars adorned with marigolds, photos, and favourite foods of the deceased. Parades, music and skull-shaped candies (calaveras) contribute to the festive ambiance.
(Written by Manik Kichugari)