Six floating villages across the world that are a traveller's delight

Floating villages offer a fascinating glimpse into unique communities that thrive on rivers, lakes and seas around the world. These settlements, built entirely on water, showcase resilient lifestyles shaped by aquatic environments. Here are six remarkable floating villages across the world worth exploring:
Nestled on the Tonle Sap Lake, Kompong Phluk is renowned for its stilted houses and floating markets. Residents rely on fishing and agriculture, navigating through the changing water levels with their homes rising and falling with the lake.
Dubbed the Venice of Africa, Ganvie is a bustling village located on Lake Nokoué. Its wooden houses and vibrant markets are built entirely on stilts, with locals primarily earning a living through fishing and trade.
Inle Lake is home to several floating villages inhabited by the Intha people. Known for their distinctive rowing technique with one leg, locals cultivate floating gardens and craft traditional handicrafts, creating a unique cultural experience.
The floating villages of Tonlé Sap are situated on Southeast Asia's largest freshwater lake. Here, residents engage in fishing, aquaculture and tourism, offering visitors insights into their daily lives and traditional practices.
The Uros Islands on Lake Titicaca are man-made islands constructed entirely from totora reeds. The Uru people have lived here for centuries, sustaining themselves through fishing and handicrafts, while welcoming tourists to experience their distinctive way of life.
Known as the Venice of the North, Giethoorn features quaint thatched-roof cottages and picturesque canals. Although not traditional floating villages, its car-free waterways attract visitors seeking a tranquil escape.
These floating villages offer more than just scenic views; they provide insights into sustainable living, cultural diversity, and resilience in the face of environmental challenges.
Exploring these water-based communities offers a deeper appreciation for human ingenuity and adaptation to aquatic environments, showcasing vibrant lifestyles shaped by water's rhythms and challenges.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)