Six floating villages across the world that are a traveller's delight

Known as the Venice of the North, Giethoorn features quaint thatched-roof cottages and picturesque canals. Although not traditional floating villages, its car-free waterways attract visitors seeking a tranquil escape.

These floating villages offer more than just scenic views; they provide insights into sustainable living, cultural diversity, and resilience in the face of environmental challenges.

Exploring these water-based communities offers a deeper appreciation for human ingenuity and adaptation to aquatic environments, showcasing vibrant lifestyles shaped by water's rhythms and challenges.

(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)