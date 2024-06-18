The annual mela at Baba Chamliyal Shrine in Jammu is set to welcome tourists on June 27

The renowned Baba Chamliyal Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district is preparing to welcome thousands of tourists for its annual mela, set to commence on June 27.

This event, held near the International Border, is famous for its distribution of ‘Shakkar’ (clay) and ‘Sharbat’ (water), believed to possess healing properties for various skin ailments.

The shrine, dedicated to Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, popularly known as Baba Chamliyal, has long been a symbol of Indo-Pakistani camaraderie. A glowing example of secularism & inter-relligious harmony.

Situated in the Ramgarh sector, it attracts thousands of devotees each year. In preparation for the upcoming mela, security arrangements, fire and emergency measures, traffic regulation, and the deployment of health officials have been thoroughly reviewed.

The Roads and Buildings Department has been instructed to repair potholes on the main roads leading to the shrine. Additionally, the Revenue, Police, and Transport departments have identified suitable parking areas and installed necessary signage to guide visitors.

The annual mela at Baba Chamliyal Shrine continues to be a significant event, drawing people from various regions to partake in the rituals and seek blessings, despite the absence of cross-border participation in recent years.

Getting there:

Nearest Airport - Jammu

Nearest Railway Station - Vijaypur

Nearest Bus Stop - Chamliyal