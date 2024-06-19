Three popular night markets across the world a nocturnal foodie must check out

Night markets are a paradise for food lovers, offering a vibrant blend of local culture, cuisine and crafts. Here are five of the best night markets around the world that every nocturnal foodie must visit.
Shilin Night Market is one of the largest and most famous night markets in Taiwan. Located in the bustling Shilin district, this market is a sensory overload of sight, sound and smell. Food stalls offer an array of local delights, from the iconic stinky tofu to the delectable Taiwanese sausage. Don’t miss the oyster omelets, bubble tea and the unique peanut ice cream roll.
Jemaa el-Fnaa, the main square in Marrakech, transforms into a lively night market as the sun sets. The air is filled with the aroma of spices, grilled meats and fresh mint tea. Indulge in Moroccan favourites like tagine, couscous and harira soup. Street performers, snake charmers and traditional musicians add to the market’s enchanting atmosphere, making it a feast for all senses.
Temple Street Night Market in Kowloon is a bustling hub of activity where you can find everything from electronics to clothing and of course, incredible street food. Sample local dishes such as dim sum, clay pot rice, and seafood fresh from the harbor. The market’s lively atmosphere is enhanced by fortune tellers, street performers and an array of eclectic goods.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)