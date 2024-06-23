The other side of Nepal

A striking element of Nepali architecture is its intricate woodwork. The Bhaktapur palace of 55 windows at the Durbar Square has dozens of carved timber windows, each with different designs. Some have mythological and religious themes with geometric and floral motifs. Bhaktapur local Rita Suwal explains that Nepal has three distinct architectural styles—the Pagoda, Shikhara and the Stupa. The first features multiple tiers of roofs, each diminishing in size, creating an elegant and tapering structure. The struts that support each level are elaborately carved and decorated. Inspired by ancient Indian architectural principles, Hindu temples in Nepal showcase the Shikhara style through towering spires and stone carvings reminiscent of pyramids. A prime examples is the Pashupatinath Temple. Its dome-shaped Stupa style is thought to have been introduced to Nepal by Emperor Asoka. With a broad base and tapering towards the top, Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu exemplifies his taste. The soft chants and smell of incense imparts a Zen vibe here.