Five adventure sports you must try out in India

India, with its diverse landscapes and breathtaking natural beauty, is a playground for thrill-seekers and adventure enthusiasts. From soaring mountains to vast oceans, the country offers a wide range of exhilarating activities that promise to get your adrenaline pumping. Here are five thrilling adventure sports you must try across India.
Nestled in the serene valleys of Himachal Pradesh, Bir Billing is a world-renowned destination for paragliding. As you soar high above the verdant hills and picturesque villages, the sense of freedom and the stunning panoramic views will leave you spellbound. Bir Billing offers tandem flights for beginners, making it accessible for all levels of adventurers.
Known as the Yoga Capital of the World, Rishikesh is also a hotspot for white water rafting. The Ganges River, with its turbulent rapids and crystal-clear waters, provides the perfect setting for this thrilling sport. Whether you're a novice or an experienced rafter, navigating through the rapids of the Ganges is an unforgettable experience that combines the rush of adrenaline with the beauty of nature.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, located in the Bay of Bengal, are a diver's paradise. The azure waters surrounding these islands are teeming with vibrant marine life and pristine coral reefs. Scuba diving here offers an underwater adventure like no other, with opportunities to swim alongside colourful fish, sea turtles and even manta rays. Havelock Island is particularly famous for its dive sites, suitable for both beginners and advanced divers.
The majestic Himalayan range offers some of the most challenging and rewarding trekking routes in the world. From the rugged trails of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to the remote paths of Sikkim and Ladakh, trekking in the Himalayas is an adventure that tests your endurance and offers breathtaking vistas. Popular treks like the Roopkund, Valley of Flowers and the Markha Valley Trek promise awe-inspiring landscapes and a deep connection with nature.
For those seeking the ultimate adrenaline rush, bungee jumping in Rishikesh is a must-try. Jumping off a towering cliff and free-falling towards the river below is an experience that will leave your heart racing and your spirit soaring. The jump is conducted by experienced professionals, ensuring safety.
Whether you're gliding through the air, braving the rapids, exploring underwater worlds, trekking through majestic mountains, or taking a leap of faith from a bungee platform, these thrilling activities offer something for every kind of adventurer.
(Written by Manik Kichugari)