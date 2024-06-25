Six tips for budget travellers who are planning to backpack across India

Embarking on a backpacking adventure through India is a journey into a land of vibrant cultures, breathtaking landscapes and unforgettable experiences. For the budget traveller, this vast and diverse country offers endless opportunities for exploration without breaking the bank.
Here are six essential tips to help you make the most of your Indian odyssey while keeping your wallet happy.
India's street food is a treasure trove of flavours that won't hurt your budget. From spicy chaat in Delhi to savoury dosas in Kerala, street vendors offer delicious and authentic meals at a fraction of the cost of restaurants. Be adventurous with your palate, but do ensure the food is prepared hygienically to avoid any unwanted health issues.
India's extensive railway network is not only a cost-effective way to get around but also an integral part of the country's charm. Opt for sleeper class on overnight trains to save on accommodation and enjoy the chance to meet locals and fellow travellers.
Hostels and homestays offer affordable lodging and an opportunity to connect with other travellers and locals. Websites like Hostelworld and Airbnb have a wide range of options across the country. Many hostels also provide communal kitchens and organize social events, enhancing your travel experience without additional cost.
Skip the taxis and rideshares; instead, navigate cities using public buses, auto-rickshaws, and metro systems. They're not only cheaper but also offer a more authentic experience of daily life in India. For short distances, cycle rickshaws are an eco-friendly and inexpensive option.
India's sheer size can make travel time-consuming and expensive if not planned well. Focus on exploring one region at a time to minimize travel costs and fully immerse yourself in the local culture. Utilize budget airlines for longer distances and always be on the lookout for deals and discounts.
India is rich in cultural and natural attractions that don't cost a dime. Visit temples, explore bustling markets and attend local festivals to soak in the vibrant atmosphere. Nature lovers can enjoy treks in the Himalayas or relax on the beaches of Goa, all without spending much money.
Backpacking India on a budget requires a blend of savvy planning and a willingness to embrace the unexpected. With these tips, you'll be well-equipped to navigate this captivating country while keeping your expenses in check. So pack your bags, lace up your boots, and get ready for an adventure of a lifetime in Incredible India!