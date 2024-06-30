Five museums to explore during monsoon

Escape the monsoon downpours by immersing yourself in the splendor of the Hermitage Museum. Located in the Winter Palace, this museum boasts over three million items, including the world’s largest collection of paintings. Wander through opulent rooms filled with treasures from ancient Egypt, classical antiquity, and European masters like Leonardo da Vinci and Picasso. The Hermitage’s grandeur and its vast array of exhibits provide a magnificent indoor experience.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast, history buff, or simply seeking shelter from the rain, these indoor attractions offer a wealth of exploration and inspiration. Embrace the monsoon season by delving into these cultural havens, each promising an enriching and dry adventure.

(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)