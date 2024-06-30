Five museums to explore during monsoon

The monsoon season brings refreshing rain but can sometimes hamper outdoor plans. Fear not, as there are plenty of captivating indoor attractions to explore during this season. Here are five museums that promise a delightful escape from the rain.
A rainy day in Paris is the perfect excuse to lose yourself in the world’s largest art museum, the Louvre. Home to an unparalleled collection of art and artifacts, the Louvre offers hours of exploration. Marvel at iconic masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa, the Venus de Milo and countless others spanning ancient civilizations to the 19th century. The grandeur of the museum’s architecture and the depth of its exhibits make it a must-visit, rain or shine.
When the London skies open up, head to the British Museum for a journey through human history. This magnificent museum houses over eight million works, showcasing cultures from every corner of the globe. Highlights include the Rosetta Stone, the Elgin Marbles and the Egyptian mummies. With free admission and extensive exhibits ranging from prehistoric times to modern day, the British Museum offers an enriching refuge from the rain.
The monsoon season is an ideal time to explore the Vatican Museums without the typical crowds. Wander through an awe-inspiring collection of art amassed by the Roman Catholic Church over centuries. The museums’ highlights include the Sistine Chapel with Michelangelo’s breathtaking ceiling, the Raphael Rooms and the Gallery of Maps. Each room is a testament to the artistic and historical wealth of the Vatican, providing a spiritually and culturally uplifting experience.
Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum offers a perfect indoor retreat during the rainy monsoon months. This Dutch national museum is renowned for its extensive collection of art and historical artifacts, including works by Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Van Gogh. The museum’s recently renovated building itself is a marvel, blending classic and contemporary architecture. Interactive exhibits and beautifully curated galleries ensure that every visit is both educational and inspiring.
Escape the monsoon downpours by immersing yourself in the splendor of the Hermitage Museum. Located in the Winter Palace, this museum boasts over three million items, including the world’s largest collection of paintings. Wander through opulent rooms filled with treasures from ancient Egypt, classical antiquity, and European masters like Leonardo da Vinci and Picasso. The Hermitage’s grandeur and its vast array of exhibits provide a magnificent indoor experience.
Whether you’re an art enthusiast, history buff, or simply seeking shelter from the rain, these indoor attractions offer a wealth of exploration and inspiration. Embrace the monsoon season by delving into these cultural havens, each promising an enriching and dry adventure.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)