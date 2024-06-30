Five seasonal festivals in Europe you must not miss

When autumn leaves begin to fall, Munich hosts the world’s largest beer festival, Oktoberfest. Starting in late September and running into October, this festival is a colossal celebration of Bavarian culture, beer and camaraderie. The city’s Theresienwiese grounds transform into a bustling hub of massive beer tents, amusement rides, and traditional German music. Visitors don dirndls and lederhosen, indulging in hearty foods like pretzels, sausages and roast chicken, all while raising steins of specially brewed Oktoberfest beer. It's a convivial atmosphere that epitomises the spirit of togetherness.

Each of these festivals offers a unique window into Europe’s diverse cultural tapestry, making them experiences that are not to be missed. Whether you’re drawn by historical pageantry, floral splendor, ancient traditions or communal revelry, there’s a European festival for every season.

(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)