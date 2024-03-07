TRAVEL: Chic boutique resort 3102bce takes you back to the Indus and Vedic eras

We loved the courtyard area that holds The Great Bath restaurant and also doubles up as a recreational and leisure zone, with a space marked out for traditional games like Chaturanga and Chaupad. We soaked our tired feet in the plunge pools set alongside the pre-existing well. Unlike the modern luxe accommodations, rooms there had a unique layout based on the grids and ratios used in planning of the excavated ancient towns. The beds are centrally placed in tandem with the traditional practice. The junior suite, where we stayed on our arrival had a roomy jacuzzi in an outdoor setting. We also loved the family suite where we stayed the following day for its capacious pair of bedrooms and sprawling square balcony with a jacuzzi pool for four. You may also try out their luxe suite Lothal that comes with a private pool and party deck.