Seven destinations across India that are both safe and serene for solo women travellers to explore

What could be a greater gift to self-other than stepping out and creating unforgettable memories? The greatest joy of travelling solo for a woman lies in the freedom to explore the world on her own terms. It’s an opportunity for self-discovery and personal growth, where she can set her own pace, make spontaneous decisions and immerse herself fully in new experiences. It’s not just a journey of empowerment but a lesson where one can learn to rely on their instincts, navigate through unfamiliar places and connect with people from different cultures. Despite occasional safety concerns, our country welcomes female adventurers with warmth and hospitality. From the serene lakes of Udaipur to the rugged terrains of Spiti Valley, India’s diversity ensures there’s something for every woman solo tourist to explore. This International Women’s Day, we list the seven safest Indian destinations whose charm lies in their ability to surprise and inspire.
Pondicherry
Renowned for its serene beaches and vibrant culture, this South Indian union territory is where women travellers flock. The city’s laid-back atmosphere and friendly locals make it a welcoming destination where one can explore the charming French Quarter, with its picturesque streets and cafes, feeling comfortable and secure. The Aurobindo Ashram and Auroville offer spiritual retreats and a sense of community, ideal for solo female travellers seeking tranquillity. The Promenade Beach and ParadiseBeach are perfect for unwinding and indulging in the coastal beauty. In case of an emergency in the city, dial 1091 to seek help. Pondicherry is accessible by road, rail and air.
Gangtok
Lay in the Himalayas, this North-Eastern destination is much-praised for both its modern and traditional venues and experiences. The city’s peaceful ambiance and warm hospitality ensure a safe stay not just for women but for every kind of traveller arriving here. Head to the bustling markets of MG Marg and Lal Bazaar, known for their handicrafts and local cuisine, with ease. The Enchey Monastery and Rumtek Monastery offer spiritual solace and cultural immersion, while the serene Tsomgo Lake and the scenic views from Hanuman Tok are perfect for solo exploration and a few moments of solitude. In case of an emergency in the city, dial 112 to seek help. Gangtok is accessible by road and air. Nearest railway head:New Jalpaiguri.
Kovalam
Located in Kerala, this town is a much sought-after destination for everyone who loves clean, pristine beaches and tranquil atmosphere — making it an ideal destination for women on their own. The town’s strong focus on tourism ensures a safe environment where they can explore the iconic Lighthouse Beach and Hawah Beach, known for their breathtaking sunsets and relaxing vibes. Samudra Beach and Kovalam Beach offer quieter alternatives for unwinding and enjoying the coastal beauty. Donot miss the nearby Vizhinjam Lighthouse if you fancy panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. In case of an emergency in the town, dial 181 to seek help. Kovalam is on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram and is accessible by road, rail and air.
Spiti Valley
The valley’s remote location and rugged terrain might seem questionable at times but trust us and the infinite ladies who have safely and happily returned from there — this Himalayan baby in the northeastern part of Himachal Pradesh is a haven for adventurous spirits. Explore ancient monasteries like Key, Tabo and Dhankar to immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage. Discover picturesque villages like Kibber and Langza, offering stunning views and a chance for peaceful reflection. And the popular Chandratal Lake is just one of the cherries on top of this cold ‘desert.’ In case of an emergency in the area, dial 1091 to seek help. Spiti Valley is accessible by road. Nearest railhead: Joginder Nagar or Shimla. Nearest airhead: KulluManali airport.
Udaipur
The kohinoor of Rajasthan has always been women’s go-to choice for a quick escape. The ‘City of Lakes’ is not just secure but a dream destination for every girl who grew up watching princess movies and fairy tales. The city’s rich history and vibrant culture attract visitors from around the world. Udaipur’s well-preserved palaces, such as the City Palace and the Lake Palace, offer a glimpse into its royal past. The bustling markets of Udaipur, like Hathi Pol and Bada Bazaar, are perfect for shopping and exploring local crafts, while the serene waters of Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar Lake provide a peaceful retreat. In case of an emergency in the city, dial 1091 to seek help. Udaipur is accessible by road, rail and air.
Udupi
This untouched coastal district of Karnataka has far too many places you cannot simply not visit. Women can explore the famous Sri Krishna Temple and experience the unique culture and architecture of the region. Saint Mary’s Island coupled with Malpe Beach offers a lively atmosphere and water sports for thrill seekers. Just a hop, skip and jump away is Manipal, a student town within Udupi, which can be explored for culinary spots, nightlife and hidden gems like End Point, Hanging Bridge and Railway Bridge. But there’s also Kaup, Hoodi, Delta and Marvanthe Beach, which are must-visits. In case of an emergency in the area, dial 112 to seek help. Udupi is accessible by road and rail. Nearest airhead: Mangaluru.
Shillong
The vibrant capital of Meghalaya has a comforting and strong sense of community ensuring a worry-free stay in the state that has so much to discover. Besides raiding the Police Bazar and Bara Bazar, known for their local handicrafts and delicious street food, we suggest you begin with Ward’s Lake and the picturesque Elephant Falls, Umiam Lake, the elaborate Don Bosco Centre (a complete guide to indigenous cultures of North East) and of course Mawlynnong (the cleanest village in Asia). But while you are here, if you also wish to get a glimpse of Bangladesh, then a quick trip to Dawki (boating across its crystal clear waters) provides an immersive experience. In case of an emergency in the area, dial 181 to seek help. Shillong is accessible by road, rail and air.
