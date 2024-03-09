PM Narendra Modi explores the tourist gems of Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an elephant and jeep safari on Saturday morning in Kaziranga National Park in Assam on his two-day visit to the state.

In the Central Range of the park at Kohora, PM Modi first had an elephant safari in the Mihimukh area before going on a jeep safari within the same range during his first visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Indian PM rode on an elephant named Pradyumna and Raju Goala, who was the mahout of 'Pradyumna', took PM Modi on the elephant safari at the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Prime Minister also fed sugarcane to three elephants in the park.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote, “Feeding sugar cane to Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai. Kaziranga is known for the rhinos but there are also large number of elephants there, along with several other species.”

The Prime Minister then took the jeep safari in the park. He was there for around two hours before heading towards Arunachal Pradesh to launch some key projects there.