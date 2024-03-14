Lakshadweep to get closer to the mainland, thanks to FLY91

FLY91, a new regional carrier based in Goa, is on a mission to enhance air connectivity between tier 2 and tier 3 towns in India, enabling the next 100 million Indians to take flight. The airline draws inspiration from the country code ‘+91,’ which unifies India through seamless communication and similarly, the airline aspires to make air travel accessible to every Indian.

Despite the considerable growth in air traffic over the past decade, the founders of FLY91 remain steadfast in their vision. With aviation veterans Manoj Chacko and Harsha Raghavan at the helm, the airline is set to take to the skies this month with two aircraft, with plans to add four more to the fleet by September.