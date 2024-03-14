Looking for a summer getaway? Check out Mukutmanipur

About seven hours of drive from the city, Mukutmanipur in Bankura district offers an idyllic weekend spot with its mysterious hillocks surrounding the country’s second largest earthen dam. Nestled at the confluence of the Kangsabati and Kumari rivers, we visited the only luxe resort in the area, Peerless Resort Mukutmanipur, to unwind over a weekend.

It was indeed a soothing experience to wake up to the soft chirping of the local and migratory birds with the golden glow of the rising sun lighting up our rooms. Our room overlooking the river momentarily transported us to a faraway land. After a cup of morning tea, we were ready to embrace the breezy day. With spritely estate dogs for company, we headed out for a walk around the property.