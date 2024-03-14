Looking for a summer getaway? Check out Mukutmanipur

About seven hours of drive from the city, Mukutmanipur in Bankura district offers an idyllic weekend spot with its mysterious hillocks surrounding the country’s second largest earthen dam. Nestled at the confluence of the Kangsabati and Kumari rivers, we visited the only luxe resort in the area, Peerless Resort Mukutmanipur, to unwind over a weekend.
It was indeed a soothing experience to wake up to the soft chirping of the local and migratory birds with the golden glow of the rising sun lighting up our rooms. Our room overlooking the river momentarily transported us to a faraway land. After a cup of morning tea, we were ready to embrace the breezy day. With spritely estate dogs for company, we headed out for a walk around the property.
Spread over a sprawling 2.5 acres, the walk around the resort itself is quite an exercise. The property has an array of 25 cosy cottages with attached washrooms and a tidy study space. Each room is tastefully decorated and has all the modern amenities. While some of the rooms overlook the river, others have a verdant view of the enchanting forest and organic farms. What we found impressive was how they kept a distinct imprint of indigenous and local art while doing up each room.
We did not miss the chance to visit their organic farm during our stay. All that is served in the kitchen is actually grown in-house. From vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage to condiments like chilli, and herbs, they are all meticulously planted in a dedicated stretch of land, with carefully positioned scarecrows to fend the birds away.
With time in hand for breakfast, we took a quick tour of the nearby forest of Sutan. We recommend that you keep your eyes and ears on the path as you enter the forest for peacock and deer sightings. And, remember not to make noise. If you are in the mood for a safari experience right in the heart of Bengal, seven hours away from Kolkata, this is the place to be! We also took a short walk around the stream that runs through the forest and is a great spot for bird watchers. The next stop was Talberia Lake, a picnic spot amidst nature with boating facilities.
With our appetites whetted, we had a wholesome breakfast at the resort’s restaurant, Madol. The best part is that you can request the chef for a bespoke spread, too.
Lunch itself was a gourmet affair with an organic and farm-grown spread of vegetables, spicy paneer, dal, rice, potol chingri, and fresh salad. Each dish showcased the taste of authentic bengali food with a subtle twist to the flavour. Curated by in- house chef Santo, their a la carte meals is always made with fresh produce, with the menu changing with season. For desserts, we loved the jaggery-soaked, spongy nolen gurer rosogolla.
The evening was reserved for a visit to the popular Kangsabati Dam. On our way back, we had a quick stopover at the Ambikanagar temple to witness the famed evening arati.
Dinner was served on the resort’s lawn, where a bonfire was arranged and we relished every bit of the delicacies served while watching a foot-tapping tribal dance performance by the ladies of the house.
We found the resort to be a perfect choice for a large group of family or friends looking for some quiet fun and relaxation amidst nature.