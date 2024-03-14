Narsapur’s handcrafted crochet lace secures GI Tag, all set for revival

By geographically limiting its use to 19 specific mandals (local administrative areas) in West Godavari and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts, the tag aims to protect the authenticity of the craft. After a brief shutdown, the town’s one-of-its-kind state-run lace park reopened last year, providing an exclusive space for the artisans to showcase the beautiful outcomes of their labour and effort. With over 15,000 artisans employed by more than 100 export houses in Narsapur and nearby Palacole, the crochet craft has survived in the face of major disruptions like the Indian famine of 1899 and the Great Depression of 1929.

While the art of crochet itself can be traced back to the 15th century, it made its way to Narsapur much later. What was introduced by Irish missionaries in the Godavari region in the 1800s has now grown into a bustling crochet industry. Through the years, Narsapur’s artisans have put their heart and soul into creating a form of crochet that is unique to the region.