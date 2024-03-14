These five North Indian states introduce new travel attractions just in time for the summer holidays

Five new travel updates not to miss include Punjab's upcoming Turban Museum, set to showcase the rich history and cultural significance of turbans in the region. India's first underwater metro in Kolkata is all set to open while Jammu & Kashmir now boasts the world's highest rail bridge built over River Chenab. Exploring the Dalai Lama's escape route and lastly, the new railway station in Sikkim introduces a convenient transportation option, enhancing connectivity and accessibility to this picturesque region. These new attractions are sure to entice travellers looking for unique experiences and adventures in North India.
India's first under-water metro opens in Kolkata
In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first under-river metro tunnel in Kolkata on March 6. Spanning an impressive 16.6 kilometers beneath the mighty River Hooghly, this engineering marvel is set to revolutionize Kolkata's transportation. A metro train is expected to traverse a 520-meter stretch under the river in just 45 seconds, connecting Howrah and Salt Lake. The underwater metro project features six stations, three of which are underground. The public can enjoy this new mode of transport starting from March 15.
Punjab to get a Turban Museum
While presenting the state’s 2024-25 Budget, Punjab’s Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced that a Turban Museum will be set up in Anandpur Sahib, a city in the Rupnagar district. The minister revealed that work to build the museum is underway. The space will essentially celebrate turbans, which hold immense traditional significance for Sikhs and highlight their importance in the country’s culture. The minister also revealed that the work to develop the Anglo-Sikh War Circuit is also underway besides the 22 fairs that will be organised in the state districts to familiarise Punjab’s vibrant culture and rich heritage.
Rangpo Station to undergo redevelopment
Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Rangpo Station redevelopment in Sikkim via video conference on February 26, marking a significant milestone for the region. The project aims to modernise rail travel in Sikkim, which has been without railway access since its merger with India nearly five decades ago. The new Rangpo railway station, located on the border with West Bengal, is part of the Sevoke-Rangpo line spanning approximately 45 km. The project, implemented in three phases, includes the redevelopment of the Sevoke railway station in West Bengal. The Sevoke-Rangpo line will serve both tourism and defence purposes, with planned stations including Sevoke, Riyang, Teesta Bazar, Melli, and Rangpo. Teesta Bazar is expected to become the country’s first underground halt station.
Dalai Lama’s 1959 escape trail in Arunachal to be developed for tourists
Arunachal Pradesh is planning to develop the 1959 Dalai Lama escape trail, where the spiritual leader sought refuge in Lumla and its surroundings, into a religious and spiritual tourism circuit. The original trail, extends from Tsona in Tibet to Kehn-De-mani in Zemithang circle of Tawang, a part of which aims to enhance the spiritual landscape of the state. The plan includes erecting five monoliths at each place where the Dalai Lama spent a night during his journey. Additionally, Lhasa Dwar, a gate-like structure marking the spot where the Dalai Lama set foot on Indian soil, will be preserved. The region also features the Gorsam Chorten, a 12th-century stupa (the largest in the area), a hanging bridge and a museum showcasing artefacts related to the Dalai Lama is also under construction at Lumla.
Jammu & Kashmir now boasts the world's highest rail bridge
In a remarkable feat of engineering, Jammu and Kashmir now proudly gets the world's highest railway bridge, spanning the River Chenab and connecting Bakkal to Kauri in the Reasi district. Standing tall at an impressive 1,178 feet above the riverbed, this arch bridge serves as a vital link between Katra and Banihal, offering all-weather connectivity to the Kashmir Valley. Comprising 93 deck segments, this marvel forms a part of the eagerly awaited 272-km-long railway line from Udhampur to Baramulla.