Southern Railways’ to add special toy train service in the Nilgiris soon

Starting from Mettupalayam, this train passes through several charming hill stations, including Coonoor, Wellington, Lovedale and Fern Hill, before reaching its final destination, Ooty. Covering 46 km, the train takes nearly 5 hours to reach Ooty. The Salem Division has outlined a schedule for the special mountain train, operating between Mettupalayam-Ooty on Fridays and Sundays, and Ooty-Mettupalayam on Saturdays and Sundays, from March 29 to July 1, 2024.

The journey promises passengers breathtaking scenery, passing through 206 bridges and 16 caves, making the journey truly exhilarating. The route in the Nilgiris is known for its scenic beauty, tea gardens and hill stations like Ooty and Coonoor. But Mettupalayam in the Coimbatore plains is also famous for its agriculture, particularly its production of turmeric, betel leaves and mangoes. Additionally, the popular Black Thunder Water Theme Park and the Kallar Horticultural Park are must-visit destinations in the area.