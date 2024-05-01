Streams of Sanctity: Six river aartis across India you must not miss

India is a land of multiple beliefs and traditions. Here, religious processions and celebrations are carried out with utmost grandeur and divinity. So, it is not surprising that a lot of tourists visit India to witness the worship of our holy rivers and the special rituals we perform to thank them for their life-sustaining properties. Water has a special place in Hinduism and aartis performed for centuries are seen as a way of connecting with the spiritual essence of rivers. India is blessed with several sacred rivers — Ganga, Yamuna and Narmada, among others. It is believed that bathing in these rivers will cleanse sins away and earn you salvation. On that note, we bring you six spots where one can be part of river aartis and experience the divinity it offers.
Keshi Ghat, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh
Named after the demon Keshi, who was vanquished by Lord Krishna, this peaceful area in Uttar Pradesh is where the river Yamuna softly touches stone steps, like a melodious song. It is believed that Lord Krishna once bathed in these waters and hence pilgrims and devotees flock to this ghat to take holy dips seeking spiritual purification. During the aarti ceremony, lamps are offered to the river Yamuna in a display of devotion. The flickering flames symbolise the presence of the divine and dispel darkness, both literally and metaphorically. Stay at: Nidhivan Sarovar Portico, Gopal Garh-Tehra Link Road.
Dashashwamedh Ghat, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
This one needs no introduction. Your visit to Varanasi is always going to be incomplete without being part of the Ganga aarti at this ghat built by Peshwa Balaji Baji Rao in 1748. This magnificent evening ritual takes place every day at dusk near Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The ceremony is carried out by a group of priests on the ghats, amid the blowing of conch shells, the ringing of several bells, the clanging of brass cymbals and the chanting of mantras. The aarti involves choreographed movements by priests, creating a rhythmic display. This hour-long ritual can be watched from the ghats or boats on the banks of the river. Stay at: BrijRama Palace, Varanasi
Triveni Ghat, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Popular for meditation and spiritual practices, this destination sits at the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. The Ganga aarti or Maha Aarti is an evening prayer performed on the banks of the river Ganga and is the major highlight of the ghat. The aarti, which is accompanied by the chanting of bhajans accompanied by drums and bells, attracts a large number of devotees and visitors who come to attain moksha (liberation). People light diyas prepared from lemons and place them in flower-filled leaf boats before releasing them in the holy waters of the river. Stay at: Kavyam, Veerbhadra.
Vasudev Ghat, New Delhi
The capital is currently in the process of developing Vasudev Ghat on the western banks of the River Yamuna for the daily Yamuna aarti. This project, overseen by the Delhi Development Authority, features a 25-step descent to the river, with a statue of Maa Yamuna installed on the premises, with the riverfront extending approximately 150 metres. The design of the ghat blends modern amenities with historical elements, incorporating green lawns, cycling tracks and walking areas in the charbagh style, complete with baradaris and chhatris. The ghat boasts intricately carved pavilions, lush greenery and seasonal flower beds containing tulips, marigolds and sadabahar. Additionally, over 2,000 trees and 400,000 riverine grass saplings have been planted. The opening date of the ghat is yet to be announced. However, once ready, the new spot promises festivities like that of Varanasi. Stay at: Maidens Hotel, 7, Sham Nath Marg, Civil Lines.
Gwarighat, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
This bathing ghat situated on the banks of the river Narmada in the Gwarighat suburb of Madhya Pradesh is one of the many sacred ghats in the country. But what sets it apart is the presence of the half-submerged temple dedicated to Maa Narmada. Even though half of the temple always drowns in water, it does not stop the temple’s devotees from offering daily prayers and holding beautiful aartis in the evening which is attended by a huge number of people. During evenings, the entire ghat area transforms into a setting where diyas and lamp lights are all you can see. Stay at: Hotel Narmada Jacksons (A Grand Heritage Hotel), Govindh Bhavan Colony.
Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar, Uttarakhand
Recognised as the focal point of major Hindu festivals and events, including the Kumbh Mela and the Ardh Kumbh Mela, this ghat was built by King Vikramaditya in memory of his brother Bhartrihari. Har Ki Pauri is believed to be the spot where Lord Vishnu left his footprint (pauri) on a stone, hence the name. An idol of the goddess Ganga is placed on the platform of the ghat. Following this, pandits start the puja by chanting Sanskrit mantras along with offering cotton, milk, honey, sugar, curd and ghee. The pandits worship Lord Ganesh before the aarti is carried forward. Stay at: Pilibhit House, Haridwar – IHCL SeleQtions, Sharvan Nath Nagar.
