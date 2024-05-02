Five river cruises you must experience in India

Operating between October and April, the MV Rudra Singha (vessel) offers a unique exploration of Assam spanning wildlife encounters to temples and tea gardens, including walks through tiny villages. This 10-night journey begins at a river ghat between Jorhat and Dibrugarh, culminating at Guwahati. Along the way, passengers visit the old capital of the Ahom kings at Sibsagar; Majuli Island with its Hindu monasteries and temples at Tezpur and Madan Kamdev. For those combining the package with the four-night cruise starting at Guwahati and ending at Silghat, they can also delve into this northeast Indian state’s silk-weaving heritage, learn about sericulture in village homes, culminating at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Kaziranga National Park, renowned for its rhinos and tigers.