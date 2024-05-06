Spiritual Tourism: Uttar Pradesh welcomes two new tourist attractions

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to welcome two new destinations, both equally unique. These attractions promise to redefine travel experiences, offering visitors unparalleled adventures and insights into the rich cultural heritage of India.
The visionary projects by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and Iskcon are poised to attract tourists and pilgrims from around the world, offering them an unparalleled experience that combines spirituality, architecture and natural beauty.
The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is set to unveil the first glass skywalk bridge in the picturesque Chitrakoot district. Positioned at the Tulsi Waterfalls site, this 25m bow-and-arrow-shaped bridge offers visitors a breathtaking view of the Chitrakoot forest and the cascading waters below. The skywalk, designed to bear a load capacity of 500kg per square metre, is a symbol of strength and valour, inspired by the weapons of Lord Ram. The surrounding area, now known as Kodand Van, has been transformed into a lush forest, providing a serene retreat amidst nature. Additionally, plans are in place to develop a park, herbal garden and restaurants to enhance visitors' experiences.
Another remarkable project underway in the state is the Chandrodaya Mandir, a 70-storey skyscraper temple in Vrindavan, dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha. Also known as the Vrindavan Heritage Tower, this monumental structure is set to become a landmark in the holy city. With a construction cost of approximately INR 668 crore, the temple complex will offer top-notch facilities, including multi-level parking for 3,000 cars and hundreds of luxurious hotel rooms. It will have the capacity to accommodate around 200,000 people daily, making it a significant pilgrimage destination. The complex will also house the Srila Prabhupada Museum and Expo, showcasing the life and teachings of AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the founder of ISKCON and a Gaushala, a cowshed named after the Surabhi cows tended by Lord Krishna.