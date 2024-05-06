Travelling to these five countries is now made easy thanks to the eased requirements and improved visa systems

The Turkish Embassy in New Delhi has announced a new travel requirement for Indian and Nepalese passport holders planning to visit Mexico, Colombia, Panama or Venezuela via Istanbul.
Starting April 15, 2024, travellers from India and Nepal must obtain an electronic Airport Transit Visa (e-ATV) when transiting through Istanbul to these South American countries. This update aims to streamline the travel process and enhance security measures. The e-ATV visas are free of charge and can be obtained through their official website.
Sri Lanka has introduced a new online visa application system, simplifying travel to the country. This new system replaces the previous Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) process, providing travellers with a more efficient and user-friendly experience globally.
Developed in partnership with GBS Technology Service and IVS Global Institute, the new system enables travellers to apply for visas directly through the Department of Immigration and Emigration's online portal. Moreover, the system can collect data on visitor demographics and travel patterns, which can be utilized to formulate future tourism strategies.
Day-trippers will have to pay INR 445 on selected dates from April to July this year. The fee only applies to tourists on day trips from the hours of 8:30 AM to 4 PM.
City residents, children under the age of 14 and disabled visitors together with their carers are exempted from paying the fee, among others. This initiative, applicable since April 26, aims to manage mass tourism by charging day visit a fee during the busiest days of the tourist season.
Individuals intending to visit Bhutan are no longer required to present travel insurance along with their visa application. Such a decision was introduced on April 23, 2024, by Bhutan authorities in an effort to make travel more accessible for tourists. However, the department still encourages tourists to possess travel insurance as a precautionary measure.
The European Commission adopted new rules on the issuing of multiple entry visas to Indian nationals, which are more favourable than the standard rules set before. This new visa cascade regime for Indian nationals residing in India who apply for Schengen (short-stay) visas in India will provide easier access to visas with multi-year validity for travellers with an established travel history, if the passport validity allows.