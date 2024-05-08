Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport is set to become the world's largest aviation hub

Dubai is poised to revolutionize the aviation industry with its ambitious plans for Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central.
The government has announced that once the new terminal is fully operational, the airport will have the capacity to handle a staggering 260 million passengers annually, making it the world's largest airport in terms of capacity.
The new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport will feature five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates, ensuring smooth and efficient operations for the millions of passengers expected to pass through its gates. The project is part of Dubai Aviation Corporation's strategic plan and is estimated to cost AED 128 billion.
Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, expressed his vision for the project, stating, "We are building a new project for future generations, ensuring continuous and stable development for our children and their children in turn. Dubai will be the world's airport, its port, its urban hub and its new global centre."
The airport, located in Dubai South, will not only serve as a transportation hub but also as a catalyst for economic growth. The construction of an entire city around the airport is expected to create a demand for housing for a million people and attract leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors.
Al Maktoum International Airport, currently on the outskirts of the city, has been earmarked to take over from Dubai International Airport, which is nearing its capacity limit of 120 million passengers annually.
The move is seen as a strategic decision to accommodate the growing air traffic in Dubai and cement its position as a global aviation hub.
With these developments, Dubai is set to redefine air travel and reinforce its status as a world-class destination for business and leisure travelers alike.