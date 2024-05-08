Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport is set to become the world's largest aviation hub

Dubai is poised to revolutionize the aviation industry with its ambitious plans for Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central.

The government has announced that once the new terminal is fully operational, the airport will have the capacity to handle a staggering 260 million passengers annually, making it the world's largest airport in terms of capacity.

The new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport will feature five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates, ensuring smooth and efficient operations for the millions of passengers expected to pass through its gates. The project is part of Dubai Aviation Corporation's strategic plan and is estimated to cost AED 128 billion.