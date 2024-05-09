Madras HC introduces e-pass for The Nilgiris ahead of the Ooty Flower Festival

The Queen of Hill Stations — Ooty — situated in The Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, is all set to welcome the 2024 edition of the Ooty Flower Festival, which is a six-day celebration of floral magnificence, scheduled from May 17 to May 22.

Considering the sweltering summer the country is currently experiencing, if you are already planning on a swift weekend getaway to this South Indian hill destination then let us tell you that you will now need a pass to enter the district.