Divided into seven zones, this theme park in Noida delves deep into the timeless wisdom of the vedas

Nestled in Noida’s Sector 78 lies a serene expanse known as Ved Van Park, India’s pioneering vedic theme park. This sprawling 100-acre park is a homage to the rich tapestry of the vedic culture and heritage, promising a harmonious blend of spirituality, culture and nature. A visit here promises an immersive journey into the world of the four vedas: Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Sama Veda and Atharva Veda.
Divided into seven zones, each named after a revered vedic sage — Kashyap, Agastya, Vishvamitra, Vasishtha, Atri, Gautam and Bharadwaj — the park features informative displays, sculptures and wall paintings that vividly depict scenes from the vedas and other Hindu texts. These artworks offer a glimpse into the lives and teachings of these sages, enriching visitors with the wisdom of ancient times.
One of the park’s highlights is the mesmerising laser and sound show, held every day at 7 pm, which narrates the captivating story of the vedas interactively. The Library of Vedic Literature boasts a collection of books, manuscripts and other materials dedicated to the vedic texts, offering visitors a deeper insight into this ancient knowledge.
For those seeking spiritual rejuvenation, the Yoga and Meditation Centre conducts classes and workshops on yoga and meditation, providing a tranquil retreat for the mind and body. The park also boasts a Food Court which features a diverse array of culinary delights, including vegetarian and vegan options, ensuring a delightful experience for every palate.
Inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath last year, Ved Van Park is not just a testament to India’s glorious past but also a beacon of hope for a sustainable future. The park is home to over 50,000 plants and trees, including banyan, neem, kalpavriksha and coconut — all of which are mentioned in vedic literature. An open gym and a solar-lit amphitheatre add to the park’s allure, providing spaces for physical activity, cultural performances and communal gatherings.
Whether you seek spiritual enlightenment, cultural enrichment or simply a peaceful retreat amidst nature, Ved Van Park is open from 8 am to 9 pm providing entry-free access to the premises for visitors to explore.